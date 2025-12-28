What Actually Happens To Viruses And Bacteria When Food Is Frozen

If you've spent any time in a kitchen, you've probably heard that you need to be careful about food safety, whether that's by washing your hands, switching out dirty knives, or keeping an eye on a perishable food's internal temperature. It doesn't take much for bacteria and viruses to fester in the right conditions, which means it's up to you to stay vigilant. While you might think that popping that lukewarm pack of chicken breasts that you forgot on the counter into the freezer will save them from being a total waste, Chris Mohr, a registered dietitian and fitness and nutrition advisor at Garage Gym Reviews, says otherwise.

"Freezing does not reliably kill viruses or bacteria; it mostly puts them on pause," Mohr says. He warns consumers, "Food that was unsafe before freezing is still unsafe afterward." So, that meat that you accidentally left out for multiple hours was likely already unsafe before you put it in the freezer, so freezing isn't going to help make it suitable for consumption again. Freezing foods at zero degrees Fahrenheit will indeed inactivate bacteria, viruses, yeasts, and molds, but all that's doing is essentially putting them to sleep. "Many organisms survive freezing just fine and become active again once the food thaws," Mohr warns, noting that if these organisms multiply after thawing, that's when you run the risk of foodborne illnesses such as E. coli, C. botulinum, and salmonella (here are six of the worst salmonella outbreaks in U.S. history, in case you need a reminder).