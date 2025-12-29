In 1985, Salmonella From This Tainted Fridge Staple Caused Several Deaths

Pasteurized milk is a fridge staple we consider completely safe to consume, given that it's been heated to at least 161 degrees Fahrenheit to destroy any potential pathogens. And yet, it was pasteurized milk from Hillfarm Dairy that caused one of the worst salmonella outbreaks in U.S. history in 1985.

The contaminated milk was produced on March 20 and 30, 1985. On April 1, the public was notified of the potential danger in the two milk lots, and the entire Hillfarm Dairy production was shut down on April 9. Illinois, the home of Hillfarm, was the most affected state in the outbreak, with over 15,000 reported cases. Only about 1,000 cases were reported from the neighboring states of Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. According to the CDC, among the very first 765 cases, 58% were children under the age of 10.

Several people died as a result of the outbreak, although the exact number is shrouded in mystery. The New York Times reported as early as April 17, 1985, that "at least nine deaths have been linked to the outbreak." But a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health told Dairy and Food Sanitation a year later that "the organism 'directly caused' the deaths of two persons and was a contributing factor in the deaths of four, possibly five, others." The general consensus of the health authorities, however, was that the real count was likely higher.