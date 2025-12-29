Boston's First-Ever Food Truck Serves This Classic Comfort Food
If you've been to Boston, then you know how just how incredible the food scene is. Whether it's a freshly stuffed cannoli from a legacy bakery in the North End – home to some of the most traditional Italian food in the country — or a plate of dim sum from Chinatown, the city has it all. There's truly no shortage of delicious options to choose from. But if you're looking for classic comfort food, and more specifically a melty grilled cheese, the spot to go to is one on wheels: Roxy's Grilled Cheese food truck.
Roxy's has been slinging out some of the most ultimate grilled cheese recipes since 2011, when founder James DiSabatino finished college and decided he didn't want to work in the corporate world. The broke graduate developed a passion for bread and cheese while touring Europe and the U.S. with his brother's band. They basically lived off of it, and it inspired him to buy an old food truck — a relatively new concept at the time. DiSabatino had read about them in other parts of the country, but he didn't know about any in Boston. His would be the very first.
DiSabatino had to convince the Boston Parks Department to give him a food cart license, since there weren't any specific licenses for trucks yet, and he eventually opened Roxy's Grilled Cheese on a city street in Boston. It was a huge success — so much so that Food Network soon contacted him about participating in "The Great Food Truck Race." Word spread even more, and people flocked to Roxy's for its fresh, high quality ingredients and innovative menu of grilled cheese sandwiches.
What to order at Roxy's Grilled Cheese
Roxy's Grilled Cheese now operates a brick and mortar location in Central Square, Cambridge as well as its original food truck. Because operations are on a larger scale, the restaurant can offer other things like burgers and ice cream -– but the grilled cheese remains the star. Many consider it to be the best grilled cheese in Boston. In a Yelp review, one customer wrote, "Grilled cheese is such a classic, you'd think you couldn't make it any better, but Roxy's just takes it to another level." Another said, "I have been going to roxys since they had a single food truck parking around Boston. I have NEVER been disappointed."
Roxy's Classic Three Cheese — made with Vermont cheddar, brick cheese, and Monterey jack — is a hit, as is the Green Muenster, which features none other than muenster cheese, applewood bacon, and house made guacamole. For those looking for something fancier, you can also find options like The Mighty Rib on the menu, along with the Steak & Cheese Grilled Cheese and the Hot Honey Bacon. The Buffalo Tofu Melt is another upgraded option for vegetarians, while any sandwich on the menu can be made with gluten-free bread. Oh, and there's roasted tomato soup of course.
What makes Roxy's Grilled Cheese stand out is the fact that all of the sandwiches are made to order using locally baked, fresh sourdough bread. Most of the other ingredients are also locally sourced and all of the condiments are made in-house. If you have room, the truffle fries are also worth a try — just be warned, Roxy's is known for its generous portion sizes. Pair that with the truck's famously friendly customer service, and you're in for a good time.