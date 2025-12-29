Boston's First-Ever Food Truck Serves This Classic Comfort Food

If you've been to Boston, then you know how just how incredible the food scene is. Whether it's a freshly stuffed cannoli from a legacy bakery in the North End – home to some of the most traditional Italian food in the country — or a plate of dim sum from Chinatown, the city has it all. There's truly no shortage of delicious options to choose from. But if you're looking for classic comfort food, and more specifically a melty grilled cheese, the spot to go to is one on wheels: Roxy's Grilled Cheese food truck.

Roxy's has been slinging out some of the most ultimate grilled cheese recipes since 2011, when founder James DiSabatino finished college and decided he didn't want to work in the corporate world. The broke graduate developed a passion for bread and cheese while touring Europe and the U.S. with his brother's band. They basically lived off of it, and it inspired him to buy an old food truck — a relatively new concept at the time. DiSabatino had read about them in other parts of the country, but he didn't know about any in Boston. His would be the very first.

DiSabatino had to convince the Boston Parks Department to give him a food cart license, since there weren't any specific licenses for trucks yet, and he eventually opened Roxy's Grilled Cheese on a city street in Boston. It was a huge success — so much so that Food Network soon contacted him about participating in "The Great Food Truck Race." Word spread even more, and people flocked to Roxy's for its fresh, high quality ingredients and innovative menu of grilled cheese sandwiches.