Grilling Anything In A Cream-Based Marinade Is A Recipe For Disaster. Here's Why

When it comes to grilling, a good marinade can make all the difference. Tossing your meat straight onto the grate means that all of the liquids drip off, and it's not the easiest place to set the skillet, so whipping up a sauce to accompany the protein isn't a simple task. For grilled foods, the best practice is to make sure that your meats are flavored from the inside out. But for Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, a restaurant with locations in New York, Boston, and Florida, there's one particular marinade base that just doesn't mix with grilling: cream.

"Using a cream-based marinade may sound romantic, but it's actually not a good thing to marinate your meat with," Abdoo explains, breaking the issue down into three main points. For starters, the chef says that milk- and cream-based marinades are not acidic enough to really permeate the meat, instead just coating the outside. This leads to the second issue, which is that the creamy coating is likely to burn when exposed to the intense direct heat of a grill. "You're not getting the effect of tenderizing due to acid or any real flavor enhancements," Abdoo explains, "just the risk of the cream scorching, curdling, burning, or turning bitter."

It doesn't end there, however. There's a third issue with that creamy coating, this time resulting in the loss of one of the most prized effects of grilling. As Abdoo explains, that cream also gets in the way of the Maillard reaction. The Maillard reaction works by caramelizing sugars and proteins and adds a lot of flavor to seared foods. But if you choose dairy for your marinade, Abdoo says, "You end up with burnt cream instead of delicious roasted meat."