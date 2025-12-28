The Canned Ingredient That Turns Homemade Hot Chocolate From Dull To Decadent

Sure, the extravagant chocolate shavings, toasted marshmallows, and candy pieces found in souped-up hot chocolate does make for a pretty good cup of cocoa, but the drink is best when you elevate the base ingredients. Using the right kind of cocoa powder, opting for milk over water — and the type of milk you choose — can produce a stellar outcome. For your next batch of hot chocolate, use condensed milk for the richest results.

Any good hot chocolate recipe uses 2% or whole milk, or smooth oat milk, to get a creamy finish. However, condensed milk is the real secret to getting decadent cocoa. The product is made by simmering milk down until it's thick and syrupy, which in turn gives your hot cocoa the velvetiness it deserves. In addition to producing hot chocolate with an ultra-creamy mouthfeel, the sweet pantry staple has a vanillic, somewhat toasted taste that will perfectly complement any cocoa toppings.

There's no singular way to add condensed milk to hot cocoa. Brazilian hot chocolate simmers condensed and regular milk together before adding in other ingredients, giving the dairy time to take on a nuttier flavor. Boiling the two can also cause them to thicken further, so if you want your cocoa a little thinner, add in the condensed milk after the cocoa has been simmering for some time.