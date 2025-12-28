The Canned Ingredient That Turns Homemade Hot Chocolate From Dull To Decadent
Sure, the extravagant chocolate shavings, toasted marshmallows, and candy pieces found in souped-up hot chocolate does make for a pretty good cup of cocoa, but the drink is best when you elevate the base ingredients. Using the right kind of cocoa powder, opting for milk over water — and the type of milk you choose — can produce a stellar outcome. For your next batch of hot chocolate, use condensed milk for the richest results.
Any good hot chocolate recipe uses 2% or whole milk, or smooth oat milk, to get a creamy finish. However, condensed milk is the real secret to getting decadent cocoa. The product is made by simmering milk down until it's thick and syrupy, which in turn gives your hot cocoa the velvetiness it deserves. In addition to producing hot chocolate with an ultra-creamy mouthfeel, the sweet pantry staple has a vanillic, somewhat toasted taste that will perfectly complement any cocoa toppings.
There's no singular way to add condensed milk to hot cocoa. Brazilian hot chocolate simmers condensed and regular milk together before adding in other ingredients, giving the dairy time to take on a nuttier flavor. Boiling the two can also cause them to thicken further, so if you want your cocoa a little thinner, add in the condensed milk after the cocoa has been simmering for some time.
Make condensed hot cocoa even cozier with these additions
One of condensed milk's greatest qualities is its range in complementing a number of flavors. Variations of Brazilian hot chocolate feature a dash of cinnamon, but if you're not fond of the spice, whip up some ginger hot chocolate instead. The earthy, fiery powder pairs well with vanilla-infused condensed milk. Keep things simple with some whipped cream, or top it off with crumbled gingerbread cookies and marshmallows.
Condensed milk cocoa is wonderful with the heat of ginger, and it's equally perfect with cooling peppermint, as well. Once the cocoa and milk are simmering on the stove, stir in a dash of peppermint extract. You can also melt some chocolate peppermint bark into the pot for a mintier finish. For a spiked version, swap the extract for a splash of peppermint schnapps and vodka whisked into a mug, and finish it off with crushed candy cane and sprinkles.
Vodka's borderline neutral taste doesn't take away from condensed milk, but spiced rum highlights the dairy product in the best way. Notes of molasses and vanilla complement the creamy, decadent milk. Sweeten the cocoa, brown sugar, and cinnamon before topping things off with whipped cream and caramel syrup.