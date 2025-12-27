What Happens To Your Body When You Drink Water First Thing In The Morning

In any health-geared conversation, there are a few words repeated more than any others, with "hydration" being one of them. The medical community has weighed in on how much water we should actually be drinking every day. According to the Mayo Clinic, about 15 ½ cups for men and roughly 11 ½ for women. While hydration can come in many forms, it most importantly comes from drinking water itself. For many, that can seem like a whole lot of water to get in. So, we checked in with an expert to make sure that's the healthy approach.

"Drinking water first thing in the morning helps you catch up after several hours without fluids," explains Chris Mohr, a registered dietitian and fitness and nutrition advisor at Garage Gym Reviews. "Most people wake up mildly dehydrated because we lose water through breathing overnight. Having a glass of water early sets you up to meet your hydration needs more evenly throughout the day instead of playing catch-up later." Essentially, only good can come from hydrating right away.

Not only will drinking water first thing in the morning help you maximize your daily consumption goals, but you're immediately replenishing hydration your body lost while sleeping. In fact, you may notice that you feel less groggy after that morning glass. That uneasy state is the result of the energy you've already exerted, and water is the key to getting your system moving efficiently again.