If You're Making Salsa For Tacos, Leave Out The Lime Juice. Here's Why

Salsa is the ultimate condiment, especially when you consider its range and versatility. Salsas can be spicy of course, but they can also be smoky, creamy, acidic, bright, and even a bit sweet. Salsas are easier to whip up at home than you might think, and they're essential for homemade taco nights — but there's one ingredient that might surprise you that should be left out of a salsa when pairing it with tacos: limes. In an exclusive interview with James Beard award winner Rick Martínez, the Mexican American chef told us exactly why it's best to leave the citrus fruit out of your homemade salsa for tacos.

Assembling tacos tends to follow a certain order of operations: First, you pile meat onto a warmed tortilla; followed by onions, cilantro, salsa, and any other fixings; then, everything is brought together by a generous squeeze of fresh lime over the top. The steps and ingredients can vary, but what's essential is that squeeze of lime over the taco fillings to really bring them to life. Martinez agreed, "You don't taste the food and then add lime, you just squeeze the lime, no matter what it is. It's just a part of the culture [in Mexico]."

Given that lime is a guaranteed addition to tacos, you can skip adding it to your salsas, as the meat and fillings are what really needs the burst of acidity. It's not that adding some lime juice will ruin your homemade salsa, per se, but it's better utilized on the taco fillings directly.