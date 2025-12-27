Take Your Burrito To The Next Level And Smother It With These 2 Store-Bought Ingredients

You may look at a rolled burrito and see an end result, but with just a few store-bought ingredients, it's actually just the beginning. While plenty delicious and popular as a handheld food, burritos can also serve as the base of some real hearty knife-and-fork dishes. The most popular version of this, and the easiest, is a burrito smothered in sauce, which is known as a "wet" burrito. It's a quick way to transform the flavor of your meal into something that maintains most of what people love about it but somehow feels totally different. When talking to food truck owner and "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" winner Miguel Escobedo about tips for making burritos, he said two ingredients you always want to consider when smothering a burrito are enchilada sauce and cheese.

Those are far from the only options for making a smothered burrito, but they are widely available and a great place to start. The ambiguously named enchilada sauce usually comes in two store-bought varieties: red and green. Both are welcome additions. Red enchilada sauce is usually smooth and made with red chiles, while green comes from tomatillos and green chiles, not that different from many salsa verdes. The cheese you want to use for smothering a burrito is pretty much any melting cheese you like. Different versions of Monterey Jack, like cheddar jack or pepper jack, are the go-to options, but you can also opt for a Mexican cheese option like Oaxaca.