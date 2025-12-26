The Cheesecake Factory Shrimp Starter Fans Say Is Crispy, Spicy, And Worth It
We all know that going to the Cheesecake Factory can be an overwhelming experience, especially when it comes to knowing what to order. Within its spiral-bound pages is a menu with seemingly more entries than the Oxford English Dictionary, and that alone can leave you feeling a little lost as you try to decide on an appetizer. But the internet is now coming to your rescue with a helpful recommendation on how to start off your meal, and it's as simple as asking your server for the Thai chili shrimp.
While the Cheesecake Factory recently rolled out a bunch of new items, online reviewers are convinced that the Thai chili shrimp is still one of the best appetizers on the menu. A bowl of crispy shrimp tossed in a spicy garlic aioli, the sauce is what steals the show with its creamy texture, acidic tang, and mellow, sweet heat. Infused with a blend of citrus juices, zest, and mild Thai chilis, it's a luscious aioli with enough brightness and kick to round out the rich umami of roasted garlic and the subtle sweetness of shrimp. And combined with the addictive crunch of the flour-based batter, it's no wonder that happy customers are awarding the Thai chili shrimp 9s, 10s, and even 20s, including one Instagram user who said it was "crispy with just enough kick."
How to take the Thai chili shrimp from The Cheesecake Factory to your table
Praise for the Thai chili shrimp's crispy exterior and flavorful aioli is a recurring theme amongst online commenters, like a DoorDash reviewer who said the breading was "perfect" and the "fire sauce" had "some good heat." Meanwhile, a TikToker enjoyed the consistency and "thick, crispy batter," with their only critique being that they wished it were "drenched" in more sauce. Elsewhere on the platform, another user called the dish "bold [and] spicy" before declaring it "some of my favorite fried shrimp I've ever had."
If you can't make it to the Cheesecake Factory, though, you can easily make your own version of the restaurant's Thai chili shrimp at home. All you need to do is dredge your shrimp in some flour-based batter and double-fry them for maximum crispiness. As for your sauce, you'll want to start with a simple garlic aioli before adding in some lime juice and sriracha for that Thai-inspired taste. And once both of those steps are done, toss your fried shrimp in the aioli and serve, using whatever's leftover for dipping. That is, if there's any left over.