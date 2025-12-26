The Cheesecake Factory Shrimp Starter Fans Say Is Crispy, Spicy, And Worth It

We all know that going to the Cheesecake Factory can be an overwhelming experience, especially when it comes to knowing what to order. Within its spiral-bound pages is a menu with seemingly more entries than the Oxford English Dictionary, and that alone can leave you feeling a little lost as you try to decide on an appetizer. But the internet is now coming to your rescue with a helpful recommendation on how to start off your meal, and it's as simple as asking your server for the Thai chili shrimp.

While the Cheesecake Factory recently rolled out a bunch of new items, online reviewers are convinced that the Thai chili shrimp is still one of the best appetizers on the menu. A bowl of crispy shrimp tossed in a spicy garlic aioli, the sauce is what steals the show with its creamy texture, acidic tang, and mellow, sweet heat. Infused with a blend of citrus juices, zest, and mild Thai chilis, it's a luscious aioli with enough brightness and kick to round out the rich umami of roasted garlic and the subtle sweetness of shrimp. And combined with the addictive crunch of the flour-based batter, it's no wonder that happy customers are awarding the Thai chili shrimp 9s, 10s, and even 20s, including one Instagram user who said it was "crispy with just enough kick."