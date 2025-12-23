Why You Shouldn't Order More Than One Course When Dining In Italy

Traveling overseas opens up numerous possibilities for sampling diverse cuisines and discovering new favorites. There are plenty of Italian dishes you need to try at least once, and when dining in Italy, it can be tempting to want to order one of every course on the menu. This, however, is neither expected nor advised. Although American sensibilities tend towards quantity over quality when eating, the generally à la carte style of menus in Italy lends itself to more thoughtfulness in ordering.

Dining in Italy can be as minimal or extravagant as you wish, though this is largely determined by the setting of your meal. Breakfast is often light and sweet, accompanied by a cappuccino, while lunch is usually the heaviest of a three-meal day. On any given dinner menu, you'll see courses starting with appetizers and finishing with digestives, but it is an unspoken rule when dining in Italy that you needn't order an item from every section.

Unlike a prix-fixe menu, which dictates the order of a meal from start to finish, the courses on an Italian menu are more like sections of different foods that differ in heaviness and ingredients. A good rule of thumb when reviewing a menu in Italy is to choose whatever you like and will most enjoy. Let your food be an experience rather than a test of endurance.