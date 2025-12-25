Installing Concrete Kitchen Floors Can Create More Issues Than You Might Expect

Revamping your kitchen may be one of the biggest home-design decisions you make, and quite possibly a costly one. Whether you're looking at remodeling your kitchen on a budget or you want to change directions aesthetically, weighing the pros and cons of kitchen flooring materials can be a daunting task. Restaurant kitchens often influence the timeless, functional look of an "industrial-chic" kitchen. It's a minimalist's dream, typically incorporating the use of stainless steel, natural stone, and other raw materials. If you're leaning in that direction, you may be considering installing concrete kitchen floors. While the look is perfect for an industrial kitchen, HGTV's Mike Holmes cautions that the structural considerations of concrete could be a deal breaker.

In his blog, Make it Right, Holmes addresses using concrete flooring, particularly during a renovation. "If you like the industrial look, you may be considering concrete flooring. It's not a practical choice for most renovations because it is very heavy," says the general contractor and television host. The installation of concrete on your existing structural floor could bring more issues than you're prepared to tackle. "This is because of the minimal depth required to pour a solid concrete floor that won't crack or crumble. Also, keep in mind the joist strength required to support this additional weight," he advises. While it's not the best material to use in a renovation, Holmes does make a case for concrete in a new build. "If you are building a new house, you could make the structure strong enough for concrete," he says.