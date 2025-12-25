The Best Way To Freeze And Reheat Fried Chicken For First-Day Flavor Every Time

There's nothing quite like a crunchy, well-seasoned piece of fried chicken. But what do you do if you bite off more than you (quite literally) can chew and cook too many pieces for one meal? Luckily, it is possible to preserve your perfectly crispy fried chicken (a feat you can accomplish without deep frying, by the way) in the freezer and turn it into tomorrow night's leftovers. But how? To find out, we sat down with Chef Melvin Boots Johnson, chef and owner of Harlem Biscuit Company and Boots & Bones Smokehouse, at the New York City Wine & Food Festival who offered tips and tricks on the best ways to freeze and reheat your fried chicken.

Johnson explains that the best freezing method to preserve the flavor of your fried chicken is to throw it in the freezer pretty soon after it's been cooked. According to the USDA, it's important to freeze your food "sooner rather than later" to preserve its overall quality and improve its taste upon thawing. With that said, there's no need to be in too much of a rush. It's best to allow your chicken to cool until it hits room temperature as you don't want to put food in the freezer while it's still warm.