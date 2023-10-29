Think Twice Before Freezing Leftover Fried Foods

When it comes to avoiding waste, freezing your leftovers is almost always a good idea. But one category of foods that you may want to leave out of the freezer is anything fried. The whole point of frying chicken or onion rings is to get that signature crispy texture on the outside of your food — but when you go to thaw your frozen bites, you'll only wind up with a soggy coating instead of a crunchy one.

This happens because when frozen fried foods are thawed, the melting liquid disperses throughout the bites. As we know, moisture is the enemy of crispiness, and it's important to keep everything super dry if you want that signature crunchy coating. But if you freeze your leftovers, it's almost impossible to retain the texture you want — even if you fry them all over again later on. Plus, the oil that distributes throughout your food upon thawing can affect the flavor of your dish. And some oils (like vegetable and canola) don't fully freeze at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning their oxidation continues after you put your food in the freezer, which can cause it to turn rancid and change its consistency.