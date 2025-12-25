Why You Should Keep Leafy Greens Far Away From The Grill

The grill is a pretty versatile appliance. With how creative chefs and home cooks have gotten, it seems like you can cook anything on there. Yes, you have the steaks and burgers that are the backbone of grilling season, but the veggies are an important part of many grilled meals as well, and there are even many types of desserts that turn out well on the grill. But for Matt Abdoo, Executive Chef and Co-Founder of Pig Beach BBQ, a restaurant with locations in New York, Boston, and Florida, there's one type of food that doesn't belong on your grill: leafy greens.

"You should normally avoid putting single leafy greens on the grill," Abdoo explains, "because typically all that will happen is a burnt leaf that doesn't really eat well at all." The intense, direct, dry heat of the grill is great for things like meat and hardy vegetables, but greens just don't take to searing all that well. Because of how thin they are, all of that dry heat quickly draws all of the moisture from the greens. This leaves them dry, crumbly, and prone to catching fire — definitely not what you are looking for in your grilling side dishes.

Now, given that you want to avoid the direct dry heat, you might be tempted to toss the greens in a cast-iron. Unfortunately, that's a no-go as well. Vegetables like spinach don't cook well in cast iron as they sap the seasoning from the pan and turn an ugly grey color. But if you are dead set on cooking greens on your grill, there are a few exceptions to this rule.