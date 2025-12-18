Give Your Latkes A Fresh Twist With This Winter Vegetable

One of the most fun parts of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah is that you have eight nights to enjoy a wide variety of different dishes. Among the many Hanukkah foods from around the world, one common thread is that they are traditionally prepared by frying. With oil being a universal theme of the winter holiday, this opens up plenty of possibilities for new twists on old customs. Although potatoes are the usual choice, you can easily dress up your next batch of latkes using a seasonal favorite: butternut squash.

Albeit a non-traditional latke ingredient, the spirit of your celebration is much more meaningful than the specific food. Butternut squash is a wintertime vegetable often used in festive soups and casseroles, and it can easily be transformed into a latke worthy of a Hanukkah feast. In fact, it can be prepared in the same way as potatoes in a classic latke recipe.

Start by peeling and removing the seeds from your squash and then using a food processor or grater to break it into shreds or smaller pieces, making sure to wring out any excess moisture. Combine this with a beaten egg and flour to bind the mixture together and give it a pancake-like texture. Add onions and season with salt and pepper before carefully frying your latkes in a pan with a high smoke point oil such as canola, vegetable, or peanut. Get creative with other complementary seasonings and serving styles for these squash-based latkes.