Give Your Latkes A Fresh Twist With This Winter Vegetable
One of the most fun parts of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah is that you have eight nights to enjoy a wide variety of different dishes. Among the many Hanukkah foods from around the world, one common thread is that they are traditionally prepared by frying. With oil being a universal theme of the winter holiday, this opens up plenty of possibilities for new twists on old customs. Although potatoes are the usual choice, you can easily dress up your next batch of latkes using a seasonal favorite: butternut squash.
Albeit a non-traditional latke ingredient, the spirit of your celebration is much more meaningful than the specific food. Butternut squash is a wintertime vegetable often used in festive soups and casseroles, and it can easily be transformed into a latke worthy of a Hanukkah feast. In fact, it can be prepared in the same way as potatoes in a classic latke recipe.
Start by peeling and removing the seeds from your squash and then using a food processor or grater to break it into shreds or smaller pieces, making sure to wring out any excess moisture. Combine this with a beaten egg and flour to bind the mixture together and give it a pancake-like texture. Add onions and season with salt and pepper before carefully frying your latkes in a pan with a high smoke point oil such as canola, vegetable, or peanut. Get creative with other complementary seasonings and serving styles for these squash-based latkes.
Tips, tricks, and serving suggestions for butternut squash latkes
Traditionally, potato latkes are combined with onions, seasoned with salt and pepper, and served alongside a generous portion of either sour cream or applesauce. When swapping in butternut squash for potatoes, you can certainly choose to follow this method for a slightly sweeter riff on the familiar recipe. Alternatively, you can let the taste and textures of the popular winter vegetable inform the preparation of your latkes.
For example, butternut squash pairs especially well with green herbs like sage and rosemary, which you can add to your latke mixture prior to frying. Use either fresh or dried versions of the herbs as available. Fry leaves of fresh sage to use as a topping for your butternut squash latkes, adding them as a finishing touch atop a dollop of crème fraîche. If you want to give your squash latkes a sweeter upgrade, take some inspiration from banana-based dessert latkes.
Lean into the natural flavors of the winter season and accent your butternut squash latkes by seasoning them with warming spices, including clove, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Skip the addition of onions entirely or opt for shallots or sweet onions in the mix. Serve these sweet vegetable latkes with a topping of honey butter and a sprinkle of brown sugar. Or, pair them with a sweet and spiced applesauce recipe for even more delicious seasonal flair.