Trade Your Potatoes For Bananas For The Ultimate Dessert Latke

Potato latkes (latke being the Yiddish word for "pancake") are a delicious treat served for the Jewish holiday of Chanukah but can be made and enjoyed by anyone any time of year. The simplicity of a classic latke recipe involves shredding and frying potatoes. Of course, you can certainly be creative with your own versions. If you want a dessert latke that skews a little sweeter than a sage and apple sweet potato latke recipe, it might be time to take another glance at your produce and trade up from potatoes to bananas. That's right, among the myriad unexpected ways to cook with bananas, shredding up a green banana and getting experimental with your sweeteners will yield the perfect dessert pancake that you'll be enjoying the whole year through.

Waxy and firm with a slight bit of bitterness, green bananas are crucial to this version of latke preparation as the texture is similar to that of a potato but with a flavor that has the potential to take on more sweet additions. The importance of firmness is paramount as your ingredients must hold up to shredding and frying to maintain the structural integrity of your banana dessert latkes. Of course, the ultimate test of latke texture is that one-two punch of crunchy and chewy in every bite. From there, it's up to you to decide how to sweeten your batter as well as what dipping sauces or dessert-inspired drizzles you wish to include.