This Seattle Chinese Restaurant Was A Favorite For A Martial Arts Legend

While it might be tempting to restrict your order to Bruce Lee's two favorite dishes, the culinary expertise at Tai Tung runs far deeper than that. Its menu is 10 pages long, and has over 200 dishes listed. Quick tip: If you find yourself ever at a Chinese restaurant feeling overwhelmed by a very long menu, here's a curated list of 30 Chinese dishes you should try at least once to get you going.

Opened by Grandpa Quan in 1935, Tai Tung is still run by the same family and has always taken pride in serving food cooked with the freshest ingredients. It has also stayed true to its roots when it comes to the kind of dining experience that's served up. The extensive menu, which features all the favorites from chow mein and fried rice to sweet and sour chicken, helpfully introduces guests to the concept of family-style dining, in a section titled "How To Order". It states "May we remind you that Family Dinners are best served Family Style, rather than a separate entree for each individual. So for two people, an order of an appetizer, soup and two dishes is usually enough." Family-style eating — aka sharing dishes — is common across Asian cultures. For example, ordering an entree just for yourself is one of the big mistakes people make at authentic Thai restaurants as well.

But back to Bruce Lee — and food. As it turns out, Tai Tung isn't Seattle's only Chinese restaurant that the kung fu legend had a strong connection with. As a young man, Lee worked as a busboy at Ruby Chow's, a restaurant run by the family he stayed with when he first moved to the city. Sadly, this restaurant has long been demolished. But while you're in the north-west, if you fancy a change from Chinese cuisine, take the time to try some of our hidden gem restaurants in Seattle for falafels, momos, sambusas and pizzas.