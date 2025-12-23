10 Vintage Potato Dishes Worth Bringing To The Table

Many of the best dishes in the world start with a potato. French fries. Need we say more? We don't, but we will anyway. Creamy mash, tater tots, crispy roast potatoes, dauphinoise, hash browns ... okay, we'll stop.

People have been cooking with potatoes for a very, very long time. In fact, there is evidence to suggest that ancient Incas were growing and eating potatoes as far back as 500 B.C. It wasn't until the 1500s that potatoes started arriving in Europe, and it would be another few centuries until they gained widespread popularity. But when they did, people really went to town in creating delicious dishes with these simple stem tubers.

Below, we've listed some of the best vintage potato dishes that still deserve a place on your dinner table. From humble potato peel pie from the Second World War to sophisticated pommes Anna from the 19th century, there's something for everyone.