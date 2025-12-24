English Vs Scottish: The Subtle Distinction Between Their Fish And Chips
You would be hard-pressed to think of a more iconic British food than fish and chips. While there are a number of other culinary icons from across the pond, such as beef Wellington and bangers and mash, the delicious simplicity of breaded and fried fish with french fries appeals to diners worldwide. But there's more to fish and chips than meets the eye. You can't just say British fish and chips, because the dish can be divided into English and Scottish variations. Even though they are similar, the differing condiment choices make the meal here.
By and large, the English prefer salt and malt vinegar on their fish and chips. There's a little love for ketchup, curry, and even mayonnaise on the side, but those are some outliers. In Scotland, however, especially in the capital of Edinburgh, vinegar takes a backseat to HP brown sauce. This is often known as "chippy" sauce, or, in some circles, it's indistinguishable from steak sauce (even though it's not exactly the same as A1).
Before we go further, it should be noted that proper Scottish chippy sauce is not technically just HP sauce. You have to dilute the brown sauce, often with vinegar, to make chippy sauce. So, it's ultimately a thinner version of HP and not typically something you would buy in a store. Instead, it's usually made and bottled by a Scottish chippy, chippie, or chipper, meaning a shop that specializes in fried foods.
Sauce is boss
Proper British fish and chips, in either England or Scotland, starts with cod or haddock. Gordon Ramsay uses cod for his fish and chips, and both fish are traditionally found in the waters around the United Kingdom. The chips, what Americans would call french fries, are very thick cut. They're almost like mashed potatoes inside with a crispy exterior, most closely likened to steak fries. Vinegar or brown sauce is poured over the chips or served on the side for dipping, much like ketchup.
If you want to stray further afield into the United Kingdom as a whole, fish and chips are enjoyed a little differently in both Wales and Northern Ireland. The Welsh enjoy a curry sauce with their chips more than other parts of the UK, though vinegar is still a popular choice there too. Residents of Belfast in Northern Ireland have remained loyal to traditional fish and chips, with vinegar being the clear favorite condiment. They also tend to eat fish and chips more often than those in most other cities, so you have to defer to their expertise on this one.
Head away from Scotland's capital towards Glasgow, and you'll find preferences that align more closely with those of Ireland and England when it comes to fish and chips. Salt and vinegar seem to be the pervasive choice there. Much like hot dogs in America, British fish and chips condiments depend on geography. If all of this fish and chip talk is making your mouth water, why not try our classic British fish and chip recipe? No judgment on whatever condiments you want with it.