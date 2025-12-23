'Nine Dollars Is Insane' — Dollar Tree Shoppers Weren't Ready For The Price Of This Kitchen Staple

If you regularly shop at Dollar General, Family Dollar, or Dollar Tree, there's a good chance you refer to them as the dollar store. You go there to buy stuff for a dollar. Or you used to. In the last few years, we've all seen prices go up. Dollar stores sell things for $1.25, or $1.75, or even $3. Now Dollar Tree has pushed the envelope for some customers with one seemingly innocuous item — Bounty paper towels. You better believe they don't cost a buck. They're selling a pack fo $9.

These aren't just any old paper towels that Dollar Tree is selling. It's a four-pack of Bounty Essentials Select-a-Size paper towels which, based on paper towel math, is actually four triple rolls, or 12 rolls. While dollar stores have been raising prices for years due to broader economic trends, customers on forums like Reddit feel this increase may be a bridge too far, even though buying expensive paper towels may actually save you money in the long run.

Dollar Tree started rolling out significant price changes in March 2025. Many items previously priced at $1.25 became $1.75.This increase was never publicly announced and was just phased in quietly. Other items hit the $3, $5, and $7 price points. Customers took note, and there are serious complaints about some of the more drastic prices, in particular the $9 paper towels.