Don't Risk Smoke While Roasting — Crumple Your Aluminum Foil

Roasting meat and vegetables is one of the best ways to build flavor. Sugars caramelize and fats render slowly, creating crisp edges and tender centers. Unfortunately, all those flavorful drippings can burn when they hit the hot pan, sending smoke billowing through your oven. But here's a deceptively clever aluminum foil hack: Crumple it instead of laying it flat.

Many home cooks already know that you shouldn't use parchment paper for roasting vegetables or meats. Because it's heat-resistant, parchment tends to trap moisture, so the food is more likely to steam than brown. In contrast, foil conducts heat more evenly and makes clean up a breeze. The only problem? A flat sheet also allows fats to pool and eventually burn on the hot tray. That's what often causes smoke when cooking at high temperatures.

Crinkled foil solves this issue by creating tiny ridges and gaps under the food. When the drippings hit the uneven surface, they don't overheat as quickly. It's the same logic as using a roasting pan. By lifting the food, air can circulate more evenly and moisture doesn't get trapped underneath. That small bit of elevation promotes all-over browning and keeps your kitchen smoke-free.