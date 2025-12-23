The Only Type Of Lighter You Should Use To Safely Flambé Your Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ask ten people what they think is the most impressive culinary technique, and we're sure many will say: "The thing where you light the food on fire." Known as flambé, this century-old technique is undeniably a stunning show — but pulling it off safely requires more than just confidence and a lighter, especially if that's a regular old pocket lighter.

In their roundup of tips for flambéing dishes like a professional chef, trained chef and veteran cooking instructor Danielle Turner mentioned that a normal lighter is the wrong tool for the job. Instead, you'll want to reach for a long utility lighter, also called a multi-purpose or candle lighter. This tool features a long "nozzle" that'll keep your hand a good distance away from the flame when it flashes, saving your hair from singeing.

You'll find these types of lighters in the kitchenware section of just about every grocery store or supermarket, and there are plenty of cheap models like the BIC Multi-Purpose Lighters and the BIC EZ Reach Lighters that will do the trick. Other than flambéing, these lighters are also useful for a bunch of other things, such as lighting a barbecue grill or getting a fireplace going, hence the name "multi-purpose."