Imperial Chinese lore has is that the lychee's sweet, floral flavor is so diminished by the fifth day after picking that it is all but inedible. So it is with great dismay that a minor official in southern China learns he must deliver the highly perishable fruit more than 1,200 miles so the emperor's beloved concubine can enjoy it fresh, according to the plot of the well-received 2025 Chinese dramedy "The Lychee Road". The start of the official's long and costly adventure begins in the region that today contains Guangdong Province, the center of the world's lychee trade, where the most fruit are grown.

The ephemeral tropical and subtropical fruit, which has been cultivated in southern China for at least 2,000 years, has a red exterior that resembles alligator skin and hides white flesh that's crisp, sweet, and tart. Unfortunately for the lowly official with the difficult task, the consort lived in northern China, and lychee was only successfully cultivated in the southlands before spreading to other tropical locales where it thrived.

Nowadays, China represents the lion's share of the $7.5 billion global lychee market, with an estimated 2025 production of more than 2 million metric tons, making up nearly 65% of worldwide production. Guangdong Province alone is expected to produce 1.6 million metric tons this year. By contrast, India, the second biggest national producer of the fruit, will produce just 700,000 metric tons.