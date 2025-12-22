Why We Haven't Seen A Plant-Based Roast Beef Sandwich On Arby's Menu

If you couldn't tell by those "We Have the Meats" commercials, Arby's is a true carnivore's paradise. Between all the roast beef sandwiches and steak nuggets, the chain has continually reinforced its identity as the nation's arbiter of meat-first fast food. Judging by former President Rob Lynch's past comments, that's also probably a big reason why we haven't seen a plant-based roast beef option come out of the fast food chain's kitchens just yet.

In an interview with Fortune in 2019, Lynch — who was at Arby's between 2013 and 2019 — responded to rumors about Arby's and Impossible Foods discussing a meatless offering by saying, "It won't happen on my watch." Adding that "the only way [it would happen was] if I got fired for some reason," Lynch went on to explain that going plant-based would mess with the restaurant's meat-centric image. "You have to stand for something," he said. "We've turned this brand around by making big, high quality, meaty, abundant sandwiches. That's who we are."

This attitude probably influenced some of the anti-vegetarian marketing stunts rolled out during his tenure, including a "Vegetarian Support Hotline" for those craving Arby's brown sugar-glazed pepper bacon, as well as the infamous "Marrot," which was a "carrot" made from turkey. But perhaps the most pointed jab was the restaurant's Leap Day "vegetarian" menu that simply removed meat from their sandwiches, leaving poor vegetarians with nothing but the bun and some toppings.