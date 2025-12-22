Turn Up The Heat On Your Whataburger Breakfast Sandwich By Asking For This One Swap (No Extra Charge)

With over 1100 locations around the country, Whataburger is a beloved burger chain with a hint of Southern charm — especially when it comes to the breakfast menu. Typical fast-food breakfast options are available, but you'll also find breakfast burgers, egg and cheese taquitos, Texas toast, honey butter chicken biscuits, and biscuits and gravy. The biscuit items are popular, but if you're a lover of a breakfast with a bit of heat in the morning, there's a simple Whataburger menu hack to make your spicy breakfast dreams come true, despite the chain's lack of hot sauce.

The way to a spicy Whataburger breakfast is simple: Order any biscuit sandwich or biscuits and gravy and swap out the buttermilk biscuit for the jalapeño cheddar biscuit. It's the same calorie count as the buttermilk biscuit (330 calories if you're keeping score), and the best part? No extra charge. This swap is available at all Whataburger locations from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. — so whether you're breakfasting in the morning or making breakfast your last meal of the day or night, this spicy swap could be yours.

But if you want to turn the heat up on your breakfast even more there's another insider ordering hack. Ask for your eggs "ranchero style" — grilled jalapeños and picante sauce will be added to the mix — either by selecting this option in the mobile app or asking when you order in-person.