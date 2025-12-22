Turn Up The Heat On Your Whataburger Breakfast Sandwich By Asking For This One Swap (No Extra Charge)
With over 1100 locations around the country, Whataburger is a beloved burger chain with a hint of Southern charm — especially when it comes to the breakfast menu. Typical fast-food breakfast options are available, but you'll also find breakfast burgers, egg and cheese taquitos, Texas toast, honey butter chicken biscuits, and biscuits and gravy. The biscuit items are popular, but if you're a lover of a breakfast with a bit of heat in the morning, there's a simple Whataburger menu hack to make your spicy breakfast dreams come true, despite the chain's lack of hot sauce.
The way to a spicy Whataburger breakfast is simple: Order any biscuit sandwich or biscuits and gravy and swap out the buttermilk biscuit for the jalapeño cheddar biscuit. It's the same calorie count as the buttermilk biscuit (330 calories if you're keeping score), and the best part? No extra charge. This swap is available at all Whataburger locations from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. — so whether you're breakfasting in the morning or making breakfast your last meal of the day or night, this spicy swap could be yours.
But if you want to turn the heat up on your breakfast even more there's another insider ordering hack. Ask for your eggs "ranchero style" — grilled jalapeños and picante sauce will be added to the mix — either by selecting this option in the mobile app or asking when you order in-person.
Off-menu customizations add spice to Whataburgers
Because Whataburger doesn't have hot sauce, the ranchero style hack is just one of the many secret menu items that Whataburger fans have sussed out to spice things up. It is somewhat strange that the menu lacks spice. We've even delved into the fact that Whataburger's lack of hot sauce is more or less an insult to the state of Texas, considering the importance of heat in both Texan and Tex-Mex cuisine. Heat is essential to Tex-Mex cuisine, and without it, it doesn't quite feel right.
Since Texans (and people outside of Texas too, to be fair) love their spice, finding ways to turn up the heat on the Whataburger menu is key. Over on the r/Whataburger subreddit, users are more than happy to share their spicy upgrades, since Whataburger is known for letting you make just about any modification you want to your meal. "Once you realize you can do literally whatever you want to a whataburger the second part of your life begins," a Redditor preached to the group. Another recommended that spice lovers simply order burgers with the jalapeño ranch sauce and ask for an extra side of jalapeños and onions. And someone else suggested getting the BBQ chicken strip sandwich and substituting buffalo sauce for the slightly spicier BBQ sauce. In short, there are ways to add spice to Whataburger menu items, you've just got to know how to do it.