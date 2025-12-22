At Antarctica's Biggest Store, There's No Frozen Food — But Plenty Of Hot Sauce And Beer

For those of us who aren't scientists or daring expeditioners, it's hard to imagine what the polar desert of Antarctica is really like. We chalk it up to temperatures well below freezing, endless icy terrains, and life only in the form of penguins, seals, and humpback whales. Across the vast majority of the continent's 5.5 million square miles, this is the reality. However, there's one South Pole spot that offers a slice of comfort and convenience to Antarctica's scientists, researchers, and adventure-loving tourists who temporarily call it home.

The NSF McMurdo Station is the largest station in Antarctica and houses its largest community — growing to a maximum of around 1,100 people in the summer. As such, it also houses Antarctica's largest store. The general store is a one-stop shop for clothing (think hoodies and thermal underwear), souvenirs, toiletries, over-the-counter medicine, books, snacks, drinks, and more. What you won't find, however, are frozen foods of any kind. In online tours of the facility, there's not a freezer chest in sight. And even refrigerator space is limited, offering just a handful of cold soft drinks.

This fact is rather ironic, considering that 98% of the food at McMurdo Station is frozen to preserve it, since food deliveries are so scarce. But whether it's a supply problem or a demand problem, frozen foods simply aren't available for purchase at the store. So if your dream is to snack on ice cream, pizza rolls, or any other frosty indulgence at the edge of the world, you may be left in the cold.