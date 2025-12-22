At Antarctica's Biggest Store, There's No Frozen Food — But Plenty Of Hot Sauce And Beer
For those of us who aren't scientists or daring expeditioners, it's hard to imagine what the polar desert of Antarctica is really like. We chalk it up to temperatures well below freezing, endless icy terrains, and life only in the form of penguins, seals, and humpback whales. Across the vast majority of the continent's 5.5 million square miles, this is the reality. However, there's one South Pole spot that offers a slice of comfort and convenience to Antarctica's scientists, researchers, and adventure-loving tourists who temporarily call it home.
The NSF McMurdo Station is the largest station in Antarctica and houses its largest community — growing to a maximum of around 1,100 people in the summer. As such, it also houses Antarctica's largest store. The general store is a one-stop shop for clothing (think hoodies and thermal underwear), souvenirs, toiletries, over-the-counter medicine, books, snacks, drinks, and more. What you won't find, however, are frozen foods of any kind. In online tours of the facility, there's not a freezer chest in sight. And even refrigerator space is limited, offering just a handful of cold soft drinks.
This fact is rather ironic, considering that 98% of the food at McMurdo Station is frozen to preserve it, since food deliveries are so scarce. But whether it's a supply problem or a demand problem, frozen foods simply aren't available for purchase at the store. So if your dream is to snack on ice cream, pizza rolls, or any other frosty indulgence at the edge of the world, you may be left in the cold.
Many of the foods available at McMurdo are rationed
The McMurdo general store is like a cross between a National Park gift shop and a corner store. So, as you can imagine, inventory is limited all-round. The food options sit on one small display shelf and include mostly staples like trail mix, nuts, protein bars, beef jerky, and shelf-stable milk. Videos of the shop also reveal a surprising number of hot sauce bottles – perhaps an extra dose of heat for guests in need — and a modest selection of candy. However, candy comes with a caveat: Employees intentionally limit how much is stocked each day and even impose limits per person since the sweets are so wildly popular.
The same goes for the store's highly sought-after soda. Familiar favorites like A&W Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and Coca-Cola are rationed, often with daily or even weekly purchase maximums in place. The store is also the only place at McMurdo Station where alcohol is sold. There are no longer any bars operating on site. And yes, of course, those alcoholic beverages are rationed as well. The good news? Videos suggest there's still plenty to choose from, including wines, White Claws, Coors, Miller Lite, Stella Artois, Sierra Nevada, and even Corona, so you can enjoy the taste of the beach even in the coldest place on earth. Just don't count on finding a fresh lime slice to go with it.