Where To Enjoy A Classic Breakfast Straight Out Of The 1950s When In Washington

Few things scream old-school Americana quite like a '50s-style diner. When you close your eyes and think of one, you'll see Formica countertops, checkered floors, and leather booths, with plenty of neon lights and chrome detailing to round it out. Unfortunately, though, eateries with that iconic look have been disappearingas diners across the board shut down due to rising food and operational costs, and competition from franchise chain restaurants like Denny's and Waffle House. So what should you do if you're want that classic diner experience? Well then, you may want to consider taking a trip to the Pacific Northwest and visiting Hi-Way 101 Diner in Sequim, Washington.

Stepping into Hi-Way 101 is like going through a time warp. As soon as you enter, you'll be greeted by countertop swivel chairs and photos of '50s icons like Elvis and James Dean. There are baby pink doors and black-and-white booths next to a jukebox playing oldies. And as if that wasn't enough, there's the back half of a plastic pink and white convertible, nestled under a neon sign with music notes and the words "Hello Mary Lou."

Just to complete the experience, Hi-Way 101 also serves the kind of food you'd expect to see on a diner menu in the 1950s, including perennial classics like milkshakes, burgers, and eggs. However, the thing that sets them apart from your standard breakfast joint is the buttermilk syrup, which will add a creamy, caramel-like flavor to the scratch-made buttermilk pancakes, waffles, or French toast.