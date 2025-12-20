Don't Throw Out Leftover Cranberry Sauce, Use It To Replace This Condiment Instead

We all know the conundrum: The big meal is over, everyone is fully satiated, and you're now staring at a pile of leftovers. Each dish was a labor of love, so it's heartbreaking to toss it out — but is anyone actually going to eat it in the coming days? With cranberry sauce, that could be touch and go. However, there's a pretty creative way to give that tarty pile of tastiness a second life: Turn it into a ruby-red batch of thick, sweet, spreadable jam.

It's a fairly natural progression from cranberry sauce to jam, so there's no need to start from scratch. Sauces and jams have very similar roots, as both are cooked fruit, sweetened with sugar, and heated until they thicken. But typical cranberry sauce isn't as concentrated or gelled as a true fruit jam, and it's not as sweet — so you'll be taking a few extra steps.

The first thing to understand about cranberries is that they're naturally high in pectin, a plant compound that helps jams and jellies set. But a cranberry sauce holds more water and cooks for less time than jam, so when converting sauce to jam, you need to thicken it up. You can do this in several ways, the first option being to briefly reheat the sauce and reduce it on the stove to remove excess liquid, concentrate the flavor, and add structure to the wanna-be jam. That said, there's a much quicker and easier way to achieve similar results.