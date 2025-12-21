You'll Find Some Of The Best Chinese Food In Nevada In This Las Vegas Strip Mall

Celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay, Giada De Laurentiis, and Bobby Flay have restaurants along the Strip, but there's more to Sin City than just fine dining and dollar signs. If you want a break from the glitz and glamour, head on over to 7537 South Rainbow Boulevard in the city's southwest and pull into the strip mall parking lot. Las Vegas has a long list of under the radar restaurants, and Rainbow Kitchen is one of those local favorites serving up authentic Chinese food, from pi pa tofu to taro with sliced pork shoulder, ong choy with fermented bean curd, salted fish, and salted egg. The restaurant also has clay pots filled with lamb stew, pork stomach, chicken, and bitter melon spare ribs, among others.

It might not look so glamorous, but this unassuming spot specializes in regional Chinese cuisine that has locals in a chokehold. It's nothing you'll find in the hubbub of Las Vegas, where dinner reservations can be tough enough, and visitors don't mind the extra drive. Save the luster for the Strip and enjoy noodles, seafood, and barbecue from a kitchen dedicated to preparing dishes in a time-honored style without any shortcuts. Diners plan their next visit to Rainbow Kitchen before they even settle up, with one local diner asking themself in a Google review, "How did I not realize we had this gem of a restaurant?"