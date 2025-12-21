You'll Find Some Of The Best Chinese Food In Nevada In This Las Vegas Strip Mall
Celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay, Giada De Laurentiis, and Bobby Flay have restaurants along the Strip, but there's more to Sin City than just fine dining and dollar signs. If you want a break from the glitz and glamour, head on over to 7537 South Rainbow Boulevard in the city's southwest and pull into the strip mall parking lot. Las Vegas has a long list of under the radar restaurants, and Rainbow Kitchen is one of those local favorites serving up authentic Chinese food, from pi pa tofu to taro with sliced pork shoulder, ong choy with fermented bean curd, salted fish, and salted egg. The restaurant also has clay pots filled with lamb stew, pork stomach, chicken, and bitter melon spare ribs, among others.
It might not look so glamorous, but this unassuming spot specializes in regional Chinese cuisine that has locals in a chokehold. It's nothing you'll find in the hubbub of Las Vegas, where dinner reservations can be tough enough, and visitors don't mind the extra drive. Save the luster for the Strip and enjoy noodles, seafood, and barbecue from a kitchen dedicated to preparing dishes in a time-honored style without any shortcuts. Diners plan their next visit to Rainbow Kitchen before they even settle up, with one local diner asking themself in a Google review, "How did I not realize we had this gem of a restaurant?"
Dim sum all day
Unlike most Chinese restaurants, Rainbow Kitchen serves dim sum up until 6 p.m. rather than just during traditional brunch hours. The dim sum menu includes made-to-order Cantonese favorites like delicate shrimp dumplings known as har gow or har gau, silky rice rolls, and a variety of fluffy buns and puffs that taste straight out of Hong Kong. "Amazed at how authentic the dim sums are!" another Google reviewer wrote, talking up the perceptive service and thoughtful touches like providing two sets of chopsticks, one for serving and one for eating. Another happy patron declared, "This place has one of the best dim sum menu in Las Vegas! Everything is fresh cooked and steaming hot!"
The shareable portions are yet another huge selling point, providing enough brain food to keep visitors up and at em' all night. Rainbow Kitchen's experienced chefs bring favorites from Hong Kong to the menu without bothering with the flash and glam, putting more emphasis on the quality food than trendy, modern decor. Sometimes you have to escape the resort-like center and explore the outskirts.