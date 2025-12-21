President Reagan's Homemade Cranberry Sauce Included An Unexpected Spice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever wondered what a cranberry sauce fit for a president might actually taste like? It's unlikely but, now that the question's in your head, here's the answer: It's sweet, with a tinge of spiciness from dry mustard. According to Cookin with Congress, this was Ronald Reagan's cranberry sauce recipe which likely graced the White House holiday spreads during his term from 1981 to 1989.

While you might be the first to ask about cranberry sauce recipes fit for the White House, you wouldn't be the first to wonder what dry mustard is doing in Reagan's version. His recipe calls for orange juice concentrate diluted with water and sugar, which is then spiked it with a ½ teaspoon of dry mustard for a peppery warmth that balances the sweetness of the sauce. The cranberries are cooked in this mixture until they collapse into a jewel-toned preserve.

Now, how does it taste? One can only assume it's good if Nancy Reagan approved of it. It'd be hypocritical to say dry mustard is the oddest thing ever added to cranberry sauce — after all, one of Tasting Table's five Thanksgiving cranberry sauce recipes is an extra-smoky version with ground cumin and chipotle in adobo mixed in.