The Trick To Substituting Dry Mustard With The Classic Bottled Condiment

All too often when making honey mustard chicken thighs or barbecue pork for pulled pork sandwiches in the slow cooker, you may reach into the fridge for some prepared mustard only to find you used the last of it at your backyard gathering. Not to worry, if you have dry mustard, you can easily substitute for the classic bottled condiment. However, the trick to getting the right taste and consistency is to use the right combination of water and vinegar.

When you are using dry mustard, you will find that needs the extra moisture; however, if you just use water, you will end up with a spicy even bitter taste. If you just use vinegar, you will get a mild spiciness that doesn't rise to the same flavor as your favorite brand of this condiment. But if you use a combination of the two, the flavor is more in line with what your taste buds know and love. That said, you also need to get the proper ratio.