Add Some Texture To Mashed Potatoes With An Ingredient From Your Freezer

Mashed potatoes land on many a comfort-food list, for many a good reason. They're thick, warm, buttery, nutritious, and delicious. But let's be honest: They sometimes need a little help getting there. Fortunately, potatoes are one of the most versatile vegetables on the planet, and they play well with others. So when craving some contrast and texture in that creamy tater mound, look no further than your trusty freezer. It likely harbors some plain-jane vegetables awaiting their chance to shine.

Adding frozen vegetables to mashed potatoes is a simple way to create colorful, textured, and highly nutritious dishes. Since frozen produce typically gets harvested at peak ripeness, then quickly blanched and frozen, it retains all the characteristics you want in a mashed-potato jamboree: flavor, contrast, and loads of vitamins and nutrients. With all the mash-up possibilities, plus a boost in healthy eating, mashed-potato with veggies will soon climb further up your all-time-favorites list.

We're not talking about simply stirring vegetables into a heap of mashed glory, though that's a quick fix not to be entirely dismissed. But better options exist, and they come with perky British names like "bubble and squeak" and "shepherd's pie." Plenty of other less colorfully named, but fully delicious, mashed-potato dishes also deserve a slot in daily comfort-food rotations.