15 Tennessee Restaurants Recognized As Michelin Standouts

If you've been putting off a trip to Tennessee, this remarkable restaurant line-up will surely persuade you to visit soon. The Volunteer State might be best known for the musical cities of Nashville and Memphis, but it has much more to offer, especially from a culinary perspective. The Michelin Guide features 36 Tennessee restaurants, making it a definitive foodie destination. Add a rich history and the Appalachian Mountains as a backdrop, and it's easy to see why you might want to start packing.

I've visited Tennessee countless times throughout my 30-year food writing career. I've been for vacations, press junkets, cookbook publicity tours, and family gatherings. I recently returned from a trip to Chattanooga and came home longing to share my food experiences and highlight the state's sensational collection of eateries. Since all 36 Michelin-recognized restaurants would make for a lengthy list, I've carefully narrowed them down to 15 establishments, featuring the cities of Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville. Each award-winning spot offers something truly unique, as do the towns in which they reside.

From casual Southern dishes to upscale Italian-American and French cuisine, there's something here for everyone. There's even a butcher shop and a Jewish deli in the mix. Whether you're seeking an upscale, fine-dining experience or a casual meal followed by drinks and live music, this round-up is a great place to start planning your journey.