15 Tennessee Restaurants Recognized As Michelin Standouts
If you've been putting off a trip to Tennessee, this remarkable restaurant line-up will surely persuade you to visit soon. The Volunteer State might be best known for the musical cities of Nashville and Memphis, but it has much more to offer, especially from a culinary perspective. The Michelin Guide features 36 Tennessee restaurants, making it a definitive foodie destination. Add a rich history and the Appalachian Mountains as a backdrop, and it's easy to see why you might want to start packing.
I've visited Tennessee countless times throughout my 30-year food writing career. I've been for vacations, press junkets, cookbook publicity tours, and family gatherings. I recently returned from a trip to Chattanooga and came home longing to share my food experiences and highlight the state's sensational collection of eateries. Since all 36 Michelin-recognized restaurants would make for a lengthy list, I've carefully narrowed them down to 15 establishments, featuring the cities of Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville. Each award-winning spot offers something truly unique, as do the towns in which they reside.
From casual Southern dishes to upscale Italian-American and French cuisine, there's something here for everyone. There's even a butcher shop and a Jewish deli in the mix. Whether you're seeking an upscale, fine-dining experience or a casual meal followed by drinks and live music, this round-up is a great place to start planning your journey.
The Catbird Seat
Is it food or is it art? At The Catbird Seat in Nashville, it's both, which is likely why the contemporary restaurant has received a Michelin star. Run by the husband-and-wife chef team of Andy Doubrava and Tiffani Ortiz, the eatery delivers seasonal flavors in small, cleverly plated bites. And while the food is minimalist in nature, it's colorful, playful, and dramatic. Tasty examples include eggplant with pistachio and unicorn grits, Jonah crab and trout roe vichyssoise, and tomato leaf sherbet with cucumber yogurt. Focused on freshness and sustainability, the cuisine is decidedly innovative.
The Catbird Seat opened in 2011, and, in 2025, it relocated to the top floor of the Bill Voorhees Building in Nashville. It's a unique, expansive space, and I love the large, U-shaped seating arrangement. Each cozy chair faces the action in the kitchen, making it a non-stop culinary performance. With artfully plated cuisine and endless entertainment, The Catbird Seat's Michelin star is well deserved. Come for the food, stay for the show.
Redheaded Stranger
No, there isn't a mysterious redheaded individual preparing your food at Redheaded Stranger. This haunt was named after a Willie Nelson song and album of the same name. And, like Nelson, this casual Tex-Mex restaurant is as laid-back as it is eccentric. The atmosphere radiates diner vibes — think booth seating and plastic trays — but that's where the cafeteria-style energy ends; the food is unequivocally upscale. Michelin awarded Redheaded Stranger a Bib Gourmand: a special distinction for restaurants serving high-quality food at a great value.
Dine indoors to witness Chef Brian Lee Weaver create his house-made tortillas and signature hot sauces, or watch him build his iconic "crunch wraps." Other menu items include a green chile cheeseburger with hatch chiles, bacon and ranch, and pulled pork with sweet onions, jack cheese, and jalapeño hot sauce. Both are messy, fiery, and wholly satisfying. You'll also find a variety of tacos, burritos, and burgers, with sides like Texas red chili, Totchos (Tater Tot nachos), and Frito pie.
Bastion
The exterior of Bastion is quite unassuming; there's little indication that a Michelin star restaurant lies behind its modest brick wall. Bastion boasts a hip cocktail bar and cozy, 24-seat restaurant in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood of Nashville. Both are buzzing, and it's a vitality you want to be a part of. The cocktails are colorful and creative, and the food is vibrant and stylish, boasting a creative marriage of contemporary and Southern cuisines. The folks at Michelin noticed and awarded Bastion a Michelin star for its high standards, top-quality ingredients, and distinct flavors.
Bastion's offerings change weekly and are determined by ingredient availability and the chef's creative inspiration. Each night, Bastion serves a multi-course dinner that comes out in stages and features an inventive variety of flavors and textures. Imagine plump crab, with squash, nasturtium, and creamed corn. Or raw cobia (a rich and buttery fish) with melon, and genmai (roasted and puffed Japanese brown rice). In the mood for a cocktail? I suggest the "Prom Queen" made with tequila, poblano, smoked pineapple, and citrus, or "Sandia Boys," consisting of vermouth, pisco, watermelon shrub, and cardamom.
Uzbegim Halal Restaurant
Uzbegim is Nashville's ultimate destination for Central Asian cuisine. The restaurant offers classic choices, such as plov (a savory rice pilaf with meat and vegetables), charred meat kebabs, and samosas, but you'll also find thick, bouncy Uyghur-style hand-pulled noodles, served in a savory broth with beef, vegetables, and a fried egg on top. For sweet cravings, Uzbegim offers a multi-layered cake called Medovik, a show-stopping delight that features several layers of moist honey cake and rich cream.
Michelin awarded Uzbegim the Bib Gourmand designation, which recognizes excellent value for the quality of the food. Interestingly, the restaurant is located in the back of an Uzbek-owned pizza shop, and the proprietors let Uzbegim's owner, Ulugbek Fayziev, use the space. Uzbegim also boasts a large patio if outdoor dining is more your style. The community spirit here is heartwarming, and that alone should compel you to dine here.
Locust
Locust is a fashionable, Japanese-inspired Nashville restaurant with Chef Trevor Moran at the helm. The exterior of Locust is unpretentious, but inside, there's immense creativity and artistry on each plate. Michelin awarded Locust one star for its exceptional food quality.
The menu changes based on ingredient availability and the chef's whim, but you'll almost always see the fan-favorite beef tartare. You can also find dishes like "Too Much Caviar", lamb dumplings with fresh seaweed, sweet razor clams, and the "Necessary Green Salad" for folks who like a fresh, leafy meal. Innovative desserts include kakigori: Japanese shaved ice. At Locust, one variation features finely shaved ice filled with sweet fruit and honeycomb, topped with a canopy of milk foam and garnished with a preserved egg yolk. Locust is only open a few days a week, and reservations are required, so I advise you to plan ahead if you want to secure a seat.
Little Coyote
Little Coyote in Chattanooga sits directly across the street from the stunning Lookout Mountain. Owners Erik and Amanda Niel designed a menu that's visionary and vibrant, featuring expertly crafted dishes that are meant to be shared.
The restaurant boasts an imaginative Tex-Mex selection, featuring a variety of smoked meats, vegetables, sausages, house-made tortillas, flavorful sauces, and quirky cocktails. There are some familiar favorites, like carnitas, fajitas, and brisket, but what sets Little Coyote apart is its dishes like stuffed avocado with red chimichurri mayo and tortilla gremolata; and steamed mussels with chorizo, chimichurri butter, and tequila.
And I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Little Coyote's grilled queso with spicy tomato jam. The grilled block of cheese was charred on the outside, creamy in the middle, and topped with local pepper jam. Paired with a refreshing glass of ranch water — tequila, lemon, and lime on the rocks — I was smitten. Michelin awarded Little Coyote a Bib Gourmand for serving stellar food at affordable prices, and I wholeheartedly agree with the designation.
Easy Bistro & Bar
The aptly named Easy Bistro & Bar is a cozy eatery in the heart of Chattanooga's West Village. Husband-and-wife team Erik and Amanda Niel curated a menu that marries French technique with Southern charm: the food is dubbed "American," but these dishes are far from your average offerings.
The extraordinary cuisine is chic yet approachable, featuring dishes like hearth-roasted oysters with silk chili and garlic butter; gramigna pasta with andouille sausage ragu, turnip greens, and fiore sardo (a sharp sheep's milk cheese); and whole roasted snapper with rosemary, lemon, beets, radishes, dill, and pink lemon beurre blanc. There's also a hip raw bar with a varied selection of caviar and oysters. And while the cuisine is decidedly upscale, the space feels down-to-earth; the vibe is relaxed and intimate, with a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. Easy Bistro & Bar made Michelin's recommended list, meaning the restaurant was noted for the chef's selection and preparation of high-quality ingredients.
Main Street Meats
Erik and Amanda Niel have another spot in downtown Chattanooga – Main Street Meats. What started as a butcher shop is now an eatery with plenty of delights on the menu. Technically, Main Street Meats is still a butcher's — you can purchase classic cuts, like ribeye, prime rib, and short ribs — but it also practices a whole-animal approach to butchering, meaning nothing goes to waste. Every scrap of meat, fat, and bone is utilized in one way or another.
If you'd rather have someone else do the cooking, you can order from a unique selection of starters, main dishes, sandwiches, sides, and desserts. There's also a nice variety of beer, wine, and cocktails if you choose to imbibe. The daily cured meat selection and butcher's steaks are obvious choices, but it's also worth considering the grilled pork chop with bacon-potato risotto, crispy salami, and sage oil; and the pan-roasted trout with Swiss chard, pink-eyed peas, tuna mayo, and trout roe. The Michelin Guide added Main Street Meats to its recommended list, which indicates high-quality, well-prepared food that's above your average fare.
The Rosecomb
Nestled in the heart of the Riverview neighborhood in downtown Chattanooga, you'll find a quaint, rustic, 1920s cottage called The Rosecomb. Owned by the couple Chloe Wright and Ryan Smith, the Rosecomb is a place where the community comes together to feel like family. With this in mind, it's no wonder Michelin added the venue to its recommended list.
A Tennessee- and Mississippi-influenced local bar, The Rosecomb serves craft cocktails, hand-picked beers, and distinctive wines. With cocktails like "Little Bit," featuring peppercorn-infused vodka, lychee, lime, grapefruit, house grenadine, and Peychaud's bitters, and "Strike the Gold," with bourbon, rum, banana, Angostura Amaro herbal liqueur, pecans, and orange peel, the atmosphere is clearly intended to be playfully eccentric. The Rosecomb also offers an Appalachian-inspired food menu that pairs perfectly with its signature drinks. There are Southern favorites, like grilled cornbread, and catfish and grits, as well as comfort foods, including a house grilled cheese, a pulled chicken sandwich with crunchy slaw, and the RC cheeseburger with caramelized onions and pickles. The menu changes seasonally according to ingredient availability, which reflects the bar's overall theme.
The Lobbyist
It's not often you can take a step back in time to experience some of history's finest moments, such as Elvis Presley's radio debut ringing through the halls of The Hotel Chisca. Once the largest hotel in downtown Memphis, The Hotel Chisca opened in 1913, and today it houses The Lobbyist, a stylish, Michelin-recommended restaurant devoted to reviving the grand hotel elegance of yesteryear.
And just as the hotel has stories to tell, so does the menu at The Lobbyist. The robust cocktail list includes options like "Walkin' My Cat Named Dog," with 12-year El Dorado rum, Genepy herbal liqueur, Dolin Blanc sweet vermouth; and lemon bitters, and "Confession of an Embittered Soul," with Suntory Toki Japanese whisky, sweet vermouth, Averna Italian liqueur, and orange bitters The fusion-style food menu is hearty and spirited, and features sharables like corn mash with bacon jus, and mussels with miso and Calabrian nduja. There's also a solid selection of pastas, vegetable dishes, and proteins, like tomahawk ribeye and pork chops. Each menu item delivers unique pairings from around the globe — the bucatini pasta with jalapeños, fennel verde, miso, and garlic is a prime example. Plus, The Hotel Chisca supports the local community by sourcing all its ingredients from nearby farms, so the menu changes seasonally.
Felicia Suzanne's
When cravings for Southern food hospitality strike, Felicia Suzanne's is the place to go. Housed in a restored building from 1926, located in the South Main neighborhood of Memphis, the interior of this restaurant features original brickwork and exposed wood ceilings. With warm lighting and a relaxed atmosphere, you've entered the heart and soul of a Southern culinary experience. The Michelin Guide added Felicia Suzanne's to its recommended list, which asserts that the restaurant offers quality ingredients and well-prepared dishes.
Owned by husband-and-wife team Clay Schuchardt and Chef Felicia Suzanne, the menu at Felicia Suzanne's is crammed with bold flavors and Southern tradition. Ingredients are locally sourced, and the dishes are as time-honored as they are contemporary. A few noteworthy options include chicken crepes with lemon butter sauce and tomato jam; buttermilk-fried quail with Southern cooked greens and spicy honey; and fried green tomatoes with creole remoulade and chow chow.
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen is the brainchild of Chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman. Opened in 2008, this cozy, Italian-American, Southern-inspired restaurant is located in Brookhaven Circle, and it's a must-visit eatery when in Memphis. Inside the Michelin-recognized restaurant, you'll find warm, inviting dining areas and outside, a cozy patio with a fireplace.
The inventive menu features classic Italian fare that's spiked with Southern tradition. It's the ultimate culinary mash-up that I didn't see coming. For example, the duck entrée comes with corn, conical cabbage, cacio e pepe crunch, and fig bordelaise. And the pork dish arrives with field peas, okra, corn, and peaches. On the appetizer and pasta front, favorites include the fried mozzarella with tomato bomba and salsa verde; the fritto misto with calamari, shrimp, Meyer lemon aioli, and dill; and the carbonara with guanciale, egg yolk, parmesan, and black pepper.
Hog and Hominy
The chef-owners of Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen have received Michelin's Bib Gourmand award for their Hog and Hominy restaurant as well. Located in Brookhaven Circle, Memphis, the Italian-American eatery offers a variety of interesting menu items, in addition to its unique selection of wood-fired pizzas.
With a name like Hog and Hominy, it's not surprising to find pig ears on the menu — these are served Buffalo-style with celery, lime, and ranch. And, of course, there's hominy, served with collards, bacon, and pepper vinegar. Other inventive offerings include poutine fries with pork neck bone gravy, mozzarella curd, and chili oil; and kale with delicata squash, pecans, cheddar, and sorghum vinaigrette. As mentioned, there are some creative pizzas to choose from, too, including the "Thunderbird! Forty Twice!" with fontina, pepperoni, and Calabrian honey, and the "Red Eye" with spicy Calabrian sugo sauce, pork belly, fontina, celery leaf, and egg. There are also ever-changing, seasonal pizza options, so there's always a reason to come back.
Potchke Deli
Translated from Yiddish, potchke means to fuss, dawdle, mess around, and waste time, especially regarding recipes. I find it particularly endearing that husband-and-wife owners Laurence Faber and Emily Williams used that term for their renowned, Jewish-style deli in downtown Knoxville. While the menu items at Potchke may appear traditional — think blintzes, borscht, babka, bialys, matzoh ball soup — the execution of those dishes might not be. As long as Bubbe isn't watching, I don't see any harm in that.
Menu highlights include the "Bat Mitzvah Show Stopper" — challah melt with smoked trout salad, cheddar cheese, shaved red onion, mixed greens, cucumber, and tomato — and the pastrami, egg, and cheese sandwich, which features a challah bun topped with crispy, griddled pastrami, American cheese, a cheddar-egg frittata, and tomato aioli. For vegetable lovers, the "Candy Roaster Crush" delivers a sesame bialy topped with shawarma-spiced, heirloom squash, sumac-marinated onions, pickles, a tangy garlic white sauce, and red zhug. This isn't your average deli. The folks at Michelin agree, and added Potchke to its recommended list. For pure Jewish comfort food with a modern twist, it's a recognition well-deserved.
J.C. Holdway
J.C. Holdway was named by Chef Joseph Lenn in honor of his late uncle, Joseph Charles Holdway, affectionately known to the family as Uncle Joe. Chef Lenn's restaurant in downtown Knoxville aims to honor his uncle by delivering exceptional cuisine and consummate Southern hospitality. The Michelin-recommended restaurant prides itself on paying tribute to the old world techniques and traditions of rural Appalachia, including wood fire cooking. According to Lenn, modern equipment simply can't deliver the depth of flavor that wood fire cooking can.
There are a few dining options to consider at J.C. Holdway. For larger groups, there's a "center of table" option that showcases a tailored menu of seasonal flavors designed to be passed around family style. There's also a six-course chef's tasting menu, and a seasonal à la carte menu that's decidedly Southern. Examples include scallion hushpuppies with BBQ onion aioli, smoked catfish dip with potato chips, and roasted chicken with bread pudding, turnips, mushrooms, and cream sauce. You'll also find a dessert menu, which includes a peanut butter tart with campfire ice cream, and beverage menus for cocktails, wine, and whiskey.
