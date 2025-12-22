This Classic Port Townsend Diner Is An Essential Stop Before A Day Outdoors
The charming coastal town of Port Townsend thrives as a weekend wonderland of fresh air, sea views, and winding trails traversing the Olympic Peninsula. All those things bring renewed passion for Mother Nature's playground, but they also awaken hearty appetites. When that happens, there's a well-loved breakfast spot catering to locals and welcoming to visitors: the Blue Moose Cafe. The name immediately conjures memories of the quirky Roslyn Cafe on the '90s television series "Northern Exposure," where the opening credits feature "Morty the Moose" roaming through the faux-Alaska town. Experiencing the real Blue Moose Cafe doesn't require a trip to Alaska, however, only to Washington State.
This diner is practically an institution in Port Townsend, an incarnation of throwback American diners, with a menu to match. It tucks into a snug, rustic space near the town's marina, dishing out traditional breakfast classics all day long. But it's not just the usual eggs, toast, and hash browns. We're talking hearty plates, heaping portions, and some all-time comfort-food dreams: biscuits and gravy, corned beef hash with a mountain of onions and home fries, and classic French toast with an unexpected twist of brioche bread, vanilla custard, and honey pecan butter.
Breakfast easily fuels travelers before hiking, kayaking, fishing, or wildlife watching in natural playgrounds, but the menu caters to local appetites as well. Expect to share your morning with townsfolk lingering over hot coffee from "beans roasted by Sue next door" and diving into "scooters" breakfast burritos, two- or three-egg omelettes, or a category of specialties called "Cakes 'n Fancy Toast."
What's on the breakfast plate at Blue Moose Cafe
It's easy to assume the Blue Moose Cafe serves up typical renditions of traditional diner fare, but that's not always the case. You'll find personal touches on many menu items, such as huevos rancheros with a homemade cilantro sauce; an "Ode to Ina" vegetarian scrapple featuring a homemade polenta loaf and in-house "dirty spices"; and a sour hash replacing onions with sauerkraut. A really special treat is the smoked salmon omelette showcasing salmon from The Sydney Jane, a local boat that fishes from the waterways of Alaska.
From the Cakes 'n Fancy Toast menu, a Mr. Sunshine cinnamon roll gets the same treatment as the French toast: drenched in vanilla custard and topped with the in-house honey pecan butter and powdered sugar. It comes plated with bacon and cheddar jack scrambled eggs. Bagels hail from local Bob's Bakery, which uses its own in-house sourdough starter and organic ingredients. The famous "Scooters" burritos are identified on a first-name basis, bearing monikers such as Jennifer (adds bacon and avocado), Missy Miss with chorizo, and Frankie D for a blast of veggies and mushrooms.
Customers on Yelp! almost universally agree on the authenticity and good vibes at the Blue Moon, stacking up 461 reviews to date for a total of 4.3 stars. Many mention the biscuits and gravy, locally roasted coffee beans, smoked salmon scrambles, and the mimosas, a menu item not always present in old-school American diners. If Washington State isn't on your traveling radar, here's a look at the best breakfast diners in every state.