This Classic Port Townsend Diner Is An Essential Stop Before A Day Outdoors

The charming coastal town of Port Townsend thrives as a weekend wonderland of fresh air, sea views, and winding trails traversing the Olympic Peninsula. All those things bring renewed passion for Mother Nature's playground, but they also awaken hearty appetites. When that happens, there's a well-loved breakfast spot catering to locals and welcoming to visitors: the Blue Moose Cafe. The name immediately conjures memories of the quirky Roslyn Cafe on the '90s television series "Northern Exposure," where the opening credits feature "Morty the Moose" roaming through the faux-Alaska town. Experiencing the real Blue Moose Cafe doesn't require a trip to Alaska, however, only to Washington State.

This diner is practically an institution in Port Townsend, an incarnation of throwback American diners, with a menu to match. It tucks into a snug, rustic space near the town's marina, dishing out traditional breakfast classics all day long. But it's not just the usual eggs, toast, and hash browns. We're talking hearty plates, heaping portions, and some all-time comfort-food dreams: biscuits and gravy, corned beef hash with a mountain of onions and home fries, and classic French toast with an unexpected twist of brioche bread, vanilla custard, and honey pecan butter.

Breakfast easily fuels travelers before hiking, kayaking, fishing, or wildlife watching in natural playgrounds, but the menu caters to local appetites as well. Expect to share your morning with townsfolk lingering over hot coffee from "beans roasted by Sue next door" and diving into "scooters" breakfast burritos, two- or three-egg omelettes, or a category of specialties called "Cakes 'n Fancy Toast."

