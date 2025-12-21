Where To Put An Indoor Olive Tree For The Greatest Chance At Fruiting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maybe you've decided to start your very own indoor herb garden or you're thinking of adding an indoor plant that produces food. You may simply want an aesthetic in your kitchen that brings the outside in. One plant that checks all of these the boxes is the olive tree. Small olive trees, like the grafted Arbequina tree, make the best indoor container options. These compact trees grow easily, are self-pollinating, and have lovely, slender, green/silver leaves. Unfortunately, even olive trees like the Arbequina don't guarantee a bounty, and there could be some overlooked reasons your fruit tree isn't producing. To give your olive tree the best chance at fruiting, you'll want to place it in a south- or west-facing window that receives at least six hours of sunlight per day.

Pollination, sunlight, drainage, and proper nutrition are all reasons that fruit trees may not produce indoors, but placement in your home will be the biggest factor toward keeping an olive tree healthy enough to fruit. In addition to sunlight, the temperature of the room should be between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. If you can't get enough sunlight on your olive tree, you can enlist the help of a grow light, like this Yadoker LED Growing Light. If your home is kept warmer than 75 degrees Fahrenheit, consider housing your olive tree in a cooler area like a basement or lower level of the home, or in an unheated sunroom.