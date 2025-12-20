The Best Type Of Apple To Use For Apple Crisp

Honeycrisp is super popular, and you can find it just about everywhere — whether you get your groceries on Amazon or at Walmart – and they're typically available year-round. However, because they're quite tricky to grow, Honeycrisp apples can come with some sticker shock. If that's an issue, no worries — there are plenty of other, less expensive, apple varieties that'll also work in your holiday apple crisp.

Golden Delicious is one apple variety that gets overlooked a lot when it comes to baking; usually because people bite into them raw and find the texture disappointing. Throw them into a hot oven with sugar and spices, though, and suddenly the soft, yielding flesh dissolves into a jam-like consistency. Sure, it's nothing like Honeycrisp's firm bite, but what you have in return is an intensely sweet filling that's almost sauce-like — the sort of hyper-indulgent texture that makes you reach for a spoon and forget about everything else. Jonagold apples, on the other hand, bring the juice — so much so that it made our taste tester's list of the top apples for juicing – and that deep apple-forward flavor gets amplified during baking, while the fruit releases enough liquid to create a moister filling that many people absolutely swear by for their apple crisp recipes.

A mixed-variety approach works, too — and it's great if you want complexity in the batch. Mix a sweet and soft variety like Golden or Red Delicious with a tart and firm one like Granny Smith, and you'll have a crisp that's memorable for everyone who has had a taste. Amazing dessert aside, we guarantee Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert's classic apple crisp recipe would be a great conversation starter at the dinner table.