Don't Throw Out Overcooked Chicken: Here's What A Pro Chef Does To Salvage It

Overcooking a chicken can happen to the best of us, but not all hope is lost. Instead of throwing it out, find a preparation that can salvage it. We reached out to chef Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN about her favorite ways to use overdone chicken. According to chef Gellman, "If an animal protein is overcooked, it ends up dry in both taste and texture. To cover that up and still be able to use it, incorporating it into a dish that has moisture is key." Soup or stews are the first ideas that come to mind when rescuing dried-out chicken. But drowning it in hot liquid isn't the only way to introduce moisture. If you want a cool, light recipe, chef Gellman suggests chicken salad. "For chicken salad, that would also be considered a "wet" or "moist" dish since it would typically incorporate mayonnaise and/or plain yogurt," she says.

Chef Gellman uses Greek yogurt and Dijon mustard in her chicken salad recipe, which not only bring moisture and creaminess to rehydrate dried-out, shredded chicken, but also bring tangy and spicy complements to enhance the chicken's savoriness. She also suggests using ingredients like chopped celery and diced apples for a crunchy and fresh contrast. You can try our recipe for apple pecan chicken salad or crisp and creamy chicken salad, both of which follow chef Gellman's recommendations.