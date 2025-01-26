How To Rescue Cooked Chicken That Turned Out Flavorless

Chicken has become one of the most consumed meats in the world. This is likely to be because chickens are more affordable to breed and buy, are kinder to the environment, and from a health perspective, the meat is higher in lean protein and has more vitamins than red meats. Chicken is also very receptive to different types of herbs, spices, and marinades because it is mild in flavor, giving it the potential to be a versatile and incredibly tasty portion on your plate.

But forget to season or marinate your chicken, don't thaw it enough, or overcook it, and you could be facing a flavorless hunk of meat that is about as appetizing as sawdust. But all is not lost if your chicken comes out bland or dry.

A cool technique called reverse marinating can save the day. This is where you add marinade flavor to your cooked meat for a few minutes after it's come out of the oven. This instantly injects moisture into it, delivers a layer of flavor, and can return your chicken to being the star of the show.