The Nostalgic Drink Mix You Might Remember Eating Straight From The Packet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you chalk it up to its colorful packaging or rambunctious, door-hating mascot, it's no secret that generations of children grew up begging their parents to buy a box of Kool-Aid. Between the brand's fun-loving spirit and line-up of fun flavors (some better than others), its appeal has lasted for decades, with its products remaining a favorite amongst kids and nostalgic adults alike. That said, it seems as if some people's love of Kool-Aid could be influenced by memories of enjoying it in an unexpected way. If you guessed eating the mixture straight from the packet, you'd be right.

Many of us may have just watched our moms emptying some Kool-Aid into a pitcher with sugar and water, but there are plenty of online commenters who talk about having ditched the water to create something akin to Fun Dip or Pixy Stix. "Once the sugar was added, the contents were mixed by a finger. The finger was then licked and dipped into the mix until the Kool-Aid/sugar mix was gone," as one Redditor remembered. And while there were also purists who'd eat the Kool-Aid powder by itself or add other ingredients like salt or powdered coffee creamer, the sugar route definitely had folks entranced.