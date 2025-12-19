Could This Trader Joe's Soup Actually Be From A Famous Brand? Fans Think So

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trader Joe's is well known for its private-label products. As far as where Trader Joe's food comes from, many of the items are actually made by popular name brands in a process known as "white-labeling." From tea to crackers to spreads, dips, and more, fans frequently try to determine which brands are behind the Trader Joe's items they enjoy the most. Soup-focused internet sleuths have taken to speculating that Trader Joe's Italian-Style Wedding Soup may actually be Rao's Made for Home Italian Wedding Soup.

Reddit comments hint at the similarities. One user asks, "Anyone else think that this soup is produced by Rao's because they're both from Canada and they share a similar (bizarre) jar?" pointing out further down in the thread, "sometimes they adjust the recipe (or even create a new one) for private owned brands to match a pre-approved set standard." Echoing this sentiment, another person mentions, "100%, it looks exactly the same imo."

On the other hand, someone else notes, "I compared the ingredient list because I had a jar of Rao's, and they were not the same." Looking at the two soups side by side, both include chicken broth and meatballs, though Trader Joe's version is made from beef and the Rao's from a mixture of beef and pork. Both also have carrots and arancini di pepe in the ingredients list, but only Trader Joe's uses kale while Rao's uses spinach. Despite some differences, there is no doubt that the soups are strikingly similar.