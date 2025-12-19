Could This Trader Joe's Soup Actually Be From A Famous Brand? Fans Think So
Trader Joe's is well known for its private-label products. As far as where Trader Joe's food comes from, many of the items are actually made by popular name brands in a process known as "white-labeling." From tea to crackers to spreads, dips, and more, fans frequently try to determine which brands are behind the Trader Joe's items they enjoy the most. Soup-focused internet sleuths have taken to speculating that Trader Joe's Italian-Style Wedding Soup may actually be Rao's Made for Home Italian Wedding Soup.
Reddit comments hint at the similarities. One user asks, "Anyone else think that this soup is produced by Rao's because they're both from Canada and they share a similar (bizarre) jar?" pointing out further down in the thread, "sometimes they adjust the recipe (or even create a new one) for private owned brands to match a pre-approved set standard." Echoing this sentiment, another person mentions, "100%, it looks exactly the same imo."
On the other hand, someone else notes, "I compared the ingredient list because I had a jar of Rao's, and they were not the same." Looking at the two soups side by side, both include chicken broth and meatballs, though Trader Joe's version is made from beef and the Rao's from a mixture of beef and pork. Both also have carrots and arancini di pepe in the ingredients list, but only Trader Joe's uses kale while Rao's uses spinach. Despite some differences, there is no doubt that the soups are strikingly similar.
A tale of two soups
Of the many Trader Joe's staples to keep on hand for easy meals, this Italian-style soup is filled with flavor. The "marriage" between a mix of acini di pepe, savory meatballs, and wholesome vegetables in a rich chicken broth is sure to both fill and fulfill. The Rao's variety, while smaller in size, boasts a similar bevy of ingredients. Though Reddit has yet to confirm if the two soups are identical, it seems you can't go wrong with either one.
Alternatively, you can take some inspiration from both of these store-bought soups and try making your own. A rustic Italian wedding soup recipe comes together using a similar variety of ingredients. Clocking in at around half an hour between preparation and cooking time, while this takes slightly longer than opening and warming up the contents of a glass jar of either soup, it can be a satisfying exercise in culinary experimentation.
The next time you're wondering about which of your prized Trader Joe's products is made by a well-known name brand, simply compare the ingredients. Saving time and money with store-bought options can be a convenient shortcut to weeknight meals. Further, the price point of private label versions can provide a more accessible variety of typically more expensive products. Whichever you choose, be sure to sip slowly and enjoy.