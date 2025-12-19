Love Chinese Buffet Donuts? Make Them At Home With A Simple Shortcut

If you can't seem to get enough of the stacks of donuts found at the buffet station of your local Chinese restaurant, there's good news: Instead of piling more onto your plate at the restaurant, you can get your fill of these tasty delights in the comfort of your own home. A copycat recipe is surprisingly easy to put together — that is, as long as you have a roll of pre-made biscuit dough on hand. Simply pick up an extra package of your favorite brand of store-bought biscuits, and you'll have all the fried, pillowy pieces you need to feed your family or indulge sweet cravings of your own.

Any canned biscuit brand can work for to make these Chinese delicacies at home. But, instead of baking the biscuits as you normally would, these babies will go into the deep fryer or a deep frying pan filled with the best type of oil for frying donuts at home. Simply separate the refrigerated biscuits, or slice the pieces in halves or quarters for smaller bites, and form them into round balls between your hands. Then, drop them into the hot oil for a 1 to 2 minutes on each side, until the exterior is golden and crispy. Once fried, you'll coat them in granulated sugar – and, from there, you can bite into them while they're still hot and fresh.