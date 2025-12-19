Are There Really Spiders In Your Cranberries? Here's What To Know

Most of us don't spend a lot of time thinking about cranberries. But, around Thanksgiving they always get a lot of attention — be it because of the family heirloom cranberry chutney recipe or the slices of jellied sauce that still bear the lines of the can it was shaken out of. The rest of the year, you probably only think about cranberries every so often, perhaps while you're enjoying a Cape Codder cocktail. At least, that was the case before the internet started spreading rumors that the cranberry harvest was a spider-filled nightmare.

The gist of the story that began to circulate across social media was that during the cranberry harvest hundreds of spiders float to the surface of the cranberry bog and beeline for the workers. Being the tallest thing around, the spiders are said to seek refuge from the high water by climbing up the terrified workers. Given the viscerally unpleasant images evoked by the idea of spiders climbing onto your face, it is no surprise that the social media posts went viral, racking up millions of views in the process and, in turn, spreading copycat videos. But is there any truth to these stories, or is this just another TikTok fairy tale?

You will be happy to know that, for the most part, those videos are nonsense. Claims that the first question cranberry farmers ask potential employees is about their fear of spiders, or that cranberry bog workers are compensated upwards of $150,000 for a short season due to the eight-legged menace, are patently false. It is not the spider-filled hell-scape that these videos describe, but that is not to say that arachnids are entirely absent in the cranberry bogs.