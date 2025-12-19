The Lesser-Known Beer That Plays Well With All Your Favorite Spicy Foods

You probably know someone obsessed with IPAs. But a steam beer fan? Some might have never even heard of it. Yet beer expert James Hastings, in a feature with Tasting Table, swears this overlooked American brew might hold a secret superpower: it's a perfect match for your fiery Thai takeout or vindaloo dinner.

Steam beer is weird in the best possible way. Born during California's gold rush when miners needed cheap, quick beer, steam beer was (and still is) made by fermenting lager yeast at higher-than-normal temperatures (around 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit). These temperatures are used for ale-brewing rather than lager. But rather than dying off, the special type of warmth-loving yeast thrived and produced a brew that neither tasted like lager nor ale — but a fascinating mixture of both. And it's exactly thanks to many of these "hybridized" characteristics that, according to Hastings, make steam beer a perfect companion to spicy food.

Despite being technically a lager, steam beer has a pronounced malty sweetness that can handily tamp down heat without washing out the food's flavor. Meanwhile, the modest (but present) fizz can cleanse your palate and reset your taste buds between bites. In other words, this beer can cool your tongue, cut through oily dishes, and just make everything taste better, be it Mexican, Thai, or Caribbean cuisine. Steam beer will pair well with all of them.