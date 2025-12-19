The Lesser-Known Beer That Plays Well With All Your Favorite Spicy Foods
You probably know someone obsessed with IPAs. But a steam beer fan? Some might have never even heard of it. Yet beer expert James Hastings, in a feature with Tasting Table, swears this overlooked American brew might hold a secret superpower: it's a perfect match for your fiery Thai takeout or vindaloo dinner.
Steam beer is weird in the best possible way. Born during California's gold rush when miners needed cheap, quick beer, steam beer was (and still is) made by fermenting lager yeast at higher-than-normal temperatures (around 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit). These temperatures are used for ale-brewing rather than lager. But rather than dying off, the special type of warmth-loving yeast thrived and produced a brew that neither tasted like lager nor ale — but a fascinating mixture of both. And it's exactly thanks to many of these "hybridized" characteristics that, according to Hastings, make steam beer a perfect companion to spicy food.
Despite being technically a lager, steam beer has a pronounced malty sweetness that can handily tamp down heat without washing out the food's flavor. Meanwhile, the modest (but present) fizz can cleanse your palate and reset your taste buds between bites. In other words, this beer can cool your tongue, cut through oily dishes, and just make everything taste better, be it Mexican, Thai, or Caribbean cuisine. Steam beer will pair well with all of them.
Can you only buy steam beer from Anchor?
Here's where it gets confusing. If you type "steam beer" in most online marketplaces or ask the staff at your local grocery store, they'd most likely point you to cases of Anchor Steam Beer. That's because the term "steam beer" belongs to them legally — it's trademarked. However, there are dozens of other brands that make the same style, just under a different name: California Common.
True to its name, California "Common" isn't exactly a unicorn brew. It's made at many breweries from coast to coast, each adding a personal touch while maintaining the core method — lager yeast fermented warm. Take Southern Tier's 2X Steam as an example. While the recipe follows tradition, it has almost double the alcohol (8% ABV) for a punchier drink. And look, no beer tastes precisely the same as the other.
So, while we recommend Anchor as a classic choice if you've never tried steam beer before, if you're looking to explore, ask for California Common in your local bottle shop and see what they have in stock. Who knows, you might find another brew that goes far better with your homemade spicy aloo curry!