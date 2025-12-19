Aldi's Worst Breakfast Cereal Is A Failed Dupe Of An Iconic Favorite

It wasn't just our taste tester who had an issue with Millville Crispy Oats. Several threads on Reddit feature angry criticisms of the cereal. No cereal should ever be bad enough to make someone angry, but here we are. One thread asked for opinions and started innocently enough with a few fans of the cereal. Then came one Redditor who disliked them so much, they threw the cereal out. That was followed by complaints that they were bland and not worth the savings.

Another Redditor said the Crispy Oats taste like machine parts, which is as creative as it is uncomplimentary. Things got much worse in a Reddit thread entitled "Is it just me, or does Millville's Crispy Oats suck!?" The poster went on to make two observations about the cereal. One, agreeing with our taste tester, was that Crispy Oats did not live up to their name once exposed to milk. They became instantly soggy with no grace period in between to try to enjoy any crunchy texture. The poster's other complaint was that the cereal tasted like salted fish. Another comment on the same thread was that Millville cereals taste like the box they came in. That was our taste tester's experience, but your mileage may vary, as they say.

So, whether Millville Crispy Oats end up tasting like salted fish, machine parts, or cardboard, it may not be worth the lower price point. But you never know. Some people really do like them. If you have a couple dollars to spare and want to roll the dice next time you're at Aldi, see for yourself. Or just try Millville Honey Graham Squares, the best Aldi breakfast cereal on the shelves in our eyes.