ICE Raids Trigger Wave Of Closures For A Popular Mexican Restaurant Chain In Arizona
Fans of a longtime Arizona Mexican food staple have gotten some upsetting news this week, as popular local chain Taco Giro has closed many of its restaurants following federal immigration raids. According to an announcement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), federal agents and local Arizona officials executed a search warrant on the business on December 5, arresting 46 people the agency claims were "illegal aliens" in the process. After the raids, Taco Giro posted messages on its social media announcing the temporary closure of all nine of its U.S. restaurants, although a location in Mexico has remained open. The message says the chain, which is known locally for its Mexican food and michelada cocktails, plans to reopen after making adjustments to its business, but offers no timetable for when that might happen.
The ICE statement claims the raids were part of a multi-year "investigation into a transnational criminal organization," which it alleges involves tax and immigration violations, human smuggling, and human trafficking. However, Cesar Rodriguez, Taco Giro's director of operations, has disputed the allegations, telling the Tucson Sentinel that employees were required to provide employment eligibility verification forms when filling out tax forms, and saying, "there were a lot of false allegations that we were drug smuggling and child trafficking. It was just ridiculous." The raids have drawn national attention, as Congressperson Adelita Grijalva, who represents the area, claims she was pepper-sprayed while approaching agents to ask about the situation. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has denied Grijalva's accusation.
Arizona Mexican chain Taco Giro has temporarily closed locations after an immigration raid
Taco Giro was founded in 2008 in Tucson, Arizona, by two brothers, and is known locally for its Sonoran-inspired takes on classic Mexican dishes. Over 17 years, it has expanded to nine locations throughout Arizona and one in Mexico. The 46 people detained were reportedly about 10% of the chain's total staff, leading to the closures. Over the past several days, The Street reports that several locations have started to reopen, but most remain closed. The company has also said it plans to permanently close two of its locations, one in Tucson and one in nearby Vail, but claims the closures are because the locations were underperforming, not because of the raids.
The immigration action at Taco Giro is part of the Trump administration's larger attempted crackdown on illegal immigration. The raids have led to large disruptions in business for many Mexican and Latino businesses throughout the country, as undocumented workers fill many jobs in the restaurant industry. Business owners also say the fear of immigration agents has made many locals afraid to go out and patronize local businesses that might be targeted. The impact is so large that deportations have been cited as a big reason Modelo recently lost its spot as America's best selling beer. It appears that Taco Giro will be able to survive the disruptions for now, but the future for many Mexican restaurants is definitely uncertain.