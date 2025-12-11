ICE Raids Trigger Wave Of Closures For A Popular Mexican Restaurant Chain In Arizona

Fans of a longtime Arizona Mexican food staple have gotten some upsetting news this week, as popular local chain Taco Giro has closed many of its restaurants following federal immigration raids. According to an announcement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), federal agents and local Arizona officials executed a search warrant on the business on December 5, arresting 46 people the agency claims were "illegal aliens" in the process. After the raids, Taco Giro posted messages on its social media announcing the temporary closure of all nine of its U.S. restaurants, although a location in Mexico has remained open. The message says the chain, which is known locally for its Mexican food and michelada cocktails, plans to reopen after making adjustments to its business, but offers no timetable for when that might happen.

The ICE statement claims the raids were part of a multi-year "investigation into a transnational criminal organization," which it alleges involves tax and immigration violations, human smuggling, and human trafficking. However, Cesar Rodriguez, Taco Giro's director of operations, has disputed the allegations, telling the Tucson Sentinel that employees were required to provide employment eligibility verification forms when filling out tax forms, and saying, "there were a lot of false allegations that we were drug smuggling and child trafficking. It was just ridiculous." The raids have drawn national attention, as Congressperson Adelita Grijalva, who represents the area, claims she was pepper-sprayed while approaching agents to ask about the situation. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has denied Grijalva's accusation.