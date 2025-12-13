The Worst Organic Milk Brand In Stores Is A Watery Letdown

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making the switch to organic milk is not only healthy but also ethical. It's rich in Omega-3 and Omega-5 fatty acids and doesn't contain the antibiotics or chemicals found in traditional milk. Organic milk comes from open-pasture cows raised on a certified organic farm and fed an organic diet, which aids in the reduction of antibiotic resistance. However, take care when choosing a store-bought organic milk brand. Tasting Table ranked nine popular organic milk brands, and the worst was a watery letdown.

The organic milk brand that finished last on the list was Maple Hill 100% Grassfed Organic Whole Milk. Though organic milk is almost always more expensive than regular milk, this was also the most expensive brand we taste-tested, so we had high hopes that it would be the best. Unfortunately, it actually ended up being our least favorite. In fact, our taste-tester found it so thin and watery that she thought she had accidentally bought low-fat milk. Its consistency was more similar to skim milk than whole milk.

When used to dunk an Oreo cookie, the milk didn't affect the flavor of the cookie at all; it was as if it had been dipped in water. When used for a bowl of Cheerios, the cereal just tasted like it was soaked in water. Overall, if you're searching for the best organic milk in grocery stores, consider saving money by buying another popular brand over Maple Hill.