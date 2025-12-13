The Worst Organic Milk Brand In Stores Is A Watery Letdown
Making the switch to organic milk is not only healthy but also ethical. It's rich in Omega-3 and Omega-5 fatty acids and doesn't contain the antibiotics or chemicals found in traditional milk. Organic milk comes from open-pasture cows raised on a certified organic farm and fed an organic diet, which aids in the reduction of antibiotic resistance. However, take care when choosing a store-bought organic milk brand. Tasting Table ranked nine popular organic milk brands, and the worst was a watery letdown.
The organic milk brand that finished last on the list was Maple Hill 100% Grassfed Organic Whole Milk. Though organic milk is almost always more expensive than regular milk, this was also the most expensive brand we taste-tested, so we had high hopes that it would be the best. Unfortunately, it actually ended up being our least favorite. In fact, our taste-tester found it so thin and watery that she thought she had accidentally bought low-fat milk. Its consistency was more similar to skim milk than whole milk.
When used to dunk an Oreo cookie, the milk didn't affect the flavor of the cookie at all; it was as if it had been dipped in water. When used for a bowl of Cheerios, the cereal just tasted like it was soaked in water. Overall, if you're searching for the best organic milk in grocery stores, consider saving money by buying another popular brand over Maple Hill.
While Maple Hill reviews are positive, some customers have noticed a change in taste
The reviews for Maple Hill Creamery's organic milk varieties are generally positive across different platforms, including Target, Ralphs, Sprouts, and Kroger. The milk also ranks well on the Environmental Working Group's (EWG) food scoring system, which evaluates products for harmful substances. Maple Hill's whole milk has a score of 4.0, indicating a lower level of concern for nutrition, ingredients, and processing standards.
However, some customers have noticed a change in the milk's taste. In a December 2025 post to r/milk, a person seeking advice on the best organic milk options said that they "used to prefer Maple Hill," but they noticed their "last half gallon tasted really kind of gamey." In two different reviews on Target's website, both left in July of 2025, customers mentioned a difference in taste and quality as well. One customer, who rated the milk one star, said, "Has a very off putting stinky smell/taste. Gone bad weeks before the sell by date. It's either not properly sealed or not properly pasteurized."
It's important to note, however, that because Maple Hill's organic milk comes from cows that are fed a 100% organic diet that only includes grass and not corn or grain, the taste of the milk might vary from time to time depending upon what the cows eat. This is also why regular milk and organic milk taste different. Grass-fed cows have a much more varied diet, and that diet changes with the seasons. The grass and weeds cows eat could potentially affect the flavor of the milk, as can pasteurization processes.