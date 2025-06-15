Why Is Organic Milk More Expensive Than Regular, And Is It Worth It?

It's hard to walk the aisles of the grocery store and not reminisce about a time when the price of everything was lower. When eggs weren't averaging $4.25 per carton and cycling through rounds of recalls (such as the nine states being hit with the latest egg recall). Given the current climate of consumable items, you might be leaning more towards organic/alternative sources, but even those run the risk of price hikes and potential recalls. When it comes to organic milk, you'll notice that the price tag is more expensive than regular milk, but is it worth it?

It's important to understand that organic milk is more expensive because it boils down to how the cows are treated and how much it costs farmers to maintain them. According to the USDA, "organic milk must come from a certified organic cow," which has a special certification that farmers must purchase from the USDA. To be considered truly organic, cows cannot have antibiotics of growth hormones, and must eat "100% organic" food from grass/land that has not been treated with fertilizers, pesticides, or anything of the kind. The cows must have access to open plains for a minimum of 120 days out of the year and if the cow gets sick, needing antibiotic treatment, it's no longer considered "organic." The maintenance of this, from the certification to the organic feed to the altered infrastructure, comes out of the farmer's pocket.