Why You Should Refrain From Drinking Lemon Water On An Empty Stomach

Drinking a glass of lemon water equates to "morning ritual" for lots of people. A glass before breakfast, before coffee, before anything touches their stomach, is a familiar routine for many. The wellness crowd swears by it, flooding social media with promises that this simple habit jumpstarts digestion, fortifies immunity through a powerful vitamin C punch, supports the body's detox mechanisms, and essentially revs up your metabolic function from the moment you wake up.

And while there are several beneficial reasons you should be drinking lemon water, some experts have warned about the potential risks of this habit. Speaking to Vogue, Kylie Bensley, MS, RD, and registered dietitian, explained that, for some people, drinking lemon water on an empty stomach may not be as harmless as it seems on the surface. In fact, according to Bensley, it can actually be counterproductive for people with digestive problems due to the aggressive acidity in fresh lemon juice. As a result, if you suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease or chronic heartburn, a shot of citric acid first thing in the morning can bring about digestive chaos.

Additionally, it might also lead to urinary issues, since foods high in citric acid are also known to irritate your bladder. Not exactly the glorious start to the day you were probably hoping for, right? Don't worry, though. The good news is that lemon water isn't a total lost cause, and simple things like adjusting your timing and proper consumption methods can turn this right back around into a good habit you ought to keep.