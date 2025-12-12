Our Favorite Store-Bought Christmas Snack Also Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Let's be real here, we all know that one of the best parts of Christmas is the food. And while turkey and ham are great, it's all about the snacks. From festive Christmas cookies to boxes of chocolates and candies, it really is the most wonderful time of the year. But the one snack that will make it even better? Ghirardelli's Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark.
We recently tested 15 store-bought Christmas snacks and ranked them from worst to best, and while there were some really strong contenders in the mix, the Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark just knocked it out of the park. These flavorful chocolate squares are nothing new, they're actually a seasonal item that's brought back every year around the holidays, but there's a reason everyone keeps returning for more of this festive peppermint bark. The squares are composed of a layer of dark chocolate topped with a layer of white chocolate that's been mixed with tiny pieces of peppermint. The result is a decadent, melt-in-your-mouth candy that has a satisfying texture with just the right amount of crunch. The bittersweet dark chocolate, meanwhile, balances out the white chocolate perfectly and the peppermint tastes natural and fresh.
These squares are a fan-favorite
Ghirardelli promises that its chocolate is only ever made with premium ingredients and high quality cocoa beans, and you can really taste the difference. The Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark is also so colorful and merry, and each chocolate is individually wrapped, so they make for great stocking stuffers.
People rave about the chocolates online, and some have even tried to recreate them at home. One person said in a review, "This is absolutely my favorite candy ever!" Another person said, "These are so yummy. Just the right amount of chocolate and peppermint. Without one flavor overpowering the other. My absolute favorite chocolate." Someone else called the chocolates "Christmas in a bag", with another fan gushing that the richness of the dark chocolate is only empowered by the peppermint flavor, with no competition between the two for your palate's focus. The squares are also available in a milk chocolate flavor and they come in snowman shapes in some multi-packs. There are also full bars of the bark available. Whatever form you opt for, you won't regret it, and it's a heck of a lot easier than making your own peppermint bark at home.