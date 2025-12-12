Our Favorite Store-Bought Christmas Snack Also Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's be real here, we all know that one of the best parts of Christmas is the food. And while turkey and ham are great, it's all about the snacks. From festive Christmas cookies to boxes of chocolates and candies, it really is the most wonderful time of the year. But the one snack that will make it even better? Ghirardelli's Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark.

We recently tested 15 store-bought Christmas snacks and ranked them from worst to best, and while there were some really strong contenders in the mix, the Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark just knocked it out of the park. These flavorful chocolate squares are nothing new, they're actually a seasonal item that's brought back every year around the holidays, but there's a reason everyone keeps returning for more of this festive peppermint bark. The squares are composed of a layer of dark chocolate topped with a layer of white chocolate that's been mixed with tiny pieces of peppermint. The result is a decadent, melt-in-your-mouth candy that has a satisfying texture with just the right amount of crunch. The bittersweet dark chocolate, meanwhile, balances out the white chocolate perfectly and the peppermint tastes natural and fresh.