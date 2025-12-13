Easily Make Candy At Home With An Appliance Already In Your Kitchen

Making candy from scratch is a tall task — one that usually involves candy thermometers, constant stirring, and a lot of trial and error. Fortunately, there's a chocolate confection you can make at home easily with an appliance you likely already have: a crockpot. Like making bread pudding in a slow cooker, crockpot candy is satisfyingly simple and hands-off. It's made by melting chocolate chips, bars, candy melts, or a mix of all of the above in a crockpot on low for a couple hours, then scooping the melted chocolate mixture in clusters or pieces to set.

Candy made in a crockpot usually comes together with a handful of ingredients and without all the headache of trying to learn chocolatier techniques just to make a homemade sweet treat to bring to your friend's potluck. In fact, the trick to making crockpot candy at home is also the best thing about it — you're not supposed to touch the chocolate once you've placed the lid on and turned the appliance on low.

Instead of stirring chocolate constantly over a double boiler or heating it in a microwave, with the slow cooker candy method, the chocolate melts relatively unsupervised and undisturbed. This means you don't have to worry as much about the biggest mistakes when cooking with chocolate, such as not chopping chocolate before melting it or having it seize up via moisture from the double boiler or microwaving it too long. Rather, making candy in the crockpot is all about low and slow, gentle heat.